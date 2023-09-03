Jey Uso Makes a Surprise Return at WWE Payback, Joins the WWE Raw Roster

Jey Uso is "back" in WWE, and he's heading to Monday Night Raw. Saturday's Payback pay-per-view featured a special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect with Cody Rhodes as the special guest. Rhodes said he had a big scoop for the show, saying he had witnessed an injustice on a recent episode of SmackDown and used what little power he had backstage to make a roster change — bringing "Main Event Jey" to Monday nights. Rhodes had a noticeably uneasy look on his face as Jey arrived and even noted "I hope we know what we're doing," which could possibly be in reference to Rhodes' issues with The Bloodline.

Uso announced a few weeks back that he was "quitting" WWE after Jimmy Uso chose to cost him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the position as "Tribal Chief" in the main event of SummerSlam against Roman Reigns. Jimmy claimed he did so out of love for his brother, not wanting to see him become a tyrant like "The Head of the Table." Jey responded by nailing everyone still in The Bloodline with a Superkick before knocking out his brother. While Jey has been gone, Jimmy has been toiling with his decision over whether or not to remain in the faction (or if Reigns will even let him leave).

Will Jey find success now that he and Jimmy are on separate brands? Could he be next in line for a shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship? Tell us your predictions in the comments!

WWE Payback 2023 Results

Becky Lynch def. Trish Stratus (Steel Cage Match)

LA Knight def. The Miz (John Cena as special guest referee)

WWE United States Championship: Rey Mysterio def. Austin Theory

WWE United States Championship: Rey Mysterio def. Austin Theory

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) def. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez
World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

John Cena on His Final WWE Match

John Cena played multiple roles in Saturday's pay-per-view, serving as the event's host and working as the special guest referee for LA Knight's match against The Miz. Saturday marked the second of what's going to be months worth of appearances for Cena, though outside of his live event match at Superstar Spectacle next week in India it's unclear how many times he'll compete in matches. Cena discussed the idea of retirement during a backstage interview with WWE on Friday night.

"As I said out there in the ring, the last one is not tonight, but I know it's soon. Every single chance I get to go out there becomes more and more special. There is no denying the fact that I'm 46 and staring down 47," Cena said. "I've been here for over two decades. As I said out there in the ring, the last one is not tonight, but I know it's soon. To speak candidly, when you're involved in this every day in a full-time capacity, you just think about what's next."

"The WWE Universe being gracious to invite me and allow me back to be part of this family, for the last two or three years, I've been able to focus on what's now. I never miss any of those wonderful moments in the ring. I know it may sound repetitive, but so is me saying 'Never give up,' and I never mind saying that, so I never mind saying 'thank you' to the people that make this special," Cena said. "Without them and them caring, I don't get to come back."