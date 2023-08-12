Jey Uso Takes Down The Bloodline, Declares He's Leaving SmackDown and the WWE

Jimmy Uso shocked the world when he betrayed Jey Uso and cost him the match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. Tonight the two brothers would come face to face as Jimmy explained his reasoning for what he did, and to say it didn't go over well would be an understatement. Thing is, Jey responded with nothing but fire, as not only did he turn his back on his brother for what he did, but he also took down Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the ensuing chaos. Then to put the icing on the cake, Jey sent a message to Jimmy by knocking him out and then saying bye to The Bloodline, SmackDown, and WWE. Is this the last we've seen of Jey on SmackDown? Guess we'll just have to wait and see.

Jimmy explained his reasoning to Jey, saying, I did what I did at SummerSlam Jey because I love you." The crowd booed him loudly. "Jimmy betrayed Jey because he's jealous. I did what I did at SummerSlam, do you want to really know? I was afraid to lose you. If you become the new Tribal Chief, what happens to the Usos? Not only that, but you would've inherited some kind of power that makes you like him. Corrupted. He's corrupt. He's been playing us Uce. I would never live with myself if I let you become a lying, egotistical, manipulative, a**hole like Roman Reigns."

The crowd started chanting a**hole at Reigns, and then Jimmy continued. "I was afraid you were going to just leave me Uce. Fine. You hate me, fine. I just wanted to tell you to your face. It wasn't to take away any shine. It's because I love you. If you want to kick me, 37 years of pain, give it to me," Jimmy said. Then he braced for a kick from Jey, and Roman was goading Jey to do it too.

"I'm out The Bloodline. I'm out of SmackDown. I'm out of WWE!"



Did Jey @WWEUsos just quit WWE?!?!?#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/YYf431xXMk — WWE (@WWE) August 12, 2023

Jey would turn his back on his brother. Jimmy then walked out of the ring and got booed the entire time. Then Reigns started laughing. "What did I tell you. If there was a perfect time for an I told you so," Reigns said. "What have I been saying? You're stupid. You're a hothead. You and your emotions. It's not about your brother. No one cares anymore. It's about one thing. Acknowledge me!"

Then Jey superkicked Reigns in the face but Solo Sikoa came in and attacked Jey. Sikoa went for the Spike but then Sikoa got superkicked by Jey too. Reigns hit a Superman Punch on Jey and set up for a spear. Then Reigns went for it but Jey hit the superkick and then speared Reigns before leaving the ring.

Jey then yelled at Jimmy to come over, and when he did, Jey superkicked Jimmy and left him on the ramp. The crowd was chanting for Jey and then he picked up the microphone, saying "I'm out of the bloodline. I'm out of SmackDown, and I'm out of the WWE. Deuces!" Jey then walked through the crowd out of the arena.

