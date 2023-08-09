WWE: Jimmy and Jey Uso Hinted at Their Feud Months Ago

Jimmy Uso has turned on his brother. This past weekend at WWE SummerSlam, Jey Uso was closing in on capturing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns after landing a top rope splash. As the referee went to count the 1-2-3, Jey was pulled out of the ring by a masked figure. The mystery man removed his hood and bandana to reveal himself to be Jimmy Uso. This was Jimmy's first televised WWE appearance in weeks as he had been written off of programming in July. The wrestling world has been torn on this booking decision, as many believe that Jimmy turning on Jey contradicts everything that The Bloodline storyline had been setting up this year.

While Jimmy's rationale remains to be seen, both Usos explicitly hinted at facing each other in a singles match earlier this summer.

"Before our career is done. That's our number one dream of happening. Me vs. him at WrestleMania," Jey told TNT Sports in July. "It's like back in the living room. From day one, this is what we always wanted to do. I want my dad (WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi) to be involved. I want my whole family to run this thing. Me being against my brother, my heart would be filled with joy."

"We never pitched a split. This naturally, organically happened," Jimmy added. "What's kept us wanting to be a tag team has put us here today. We've been so, 'we're going to be the best damn tag team in the world,' which we are. Now we also have a chance to be the best damn singles champion ever."

Why Did Jimmy Turn on Jey?

Before he likely tells all on WWE SmackDown this Friday, fans have been speculating on why Jimmy cost his brother the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the title of Tribal Chief. Past promos indicated that Jimmy took issue with Jey being named as Roman's successor, but it never boiled into aggression.

Beyond that, Jimmy could cite frustrations with Jey being more concerned with gaining power within The Bloodline than being there for his brother. After all, Jey did spend all of his TV time leading up to WWE SummerSlam trying to get to Roman, specifying that he wanted to take his championship and Tribal Chief title more than the fact that he was seeking vengeance on Roman for taking out his brother.

WWE SmackDown goes down this Friday at 8 PM ET on FOX.