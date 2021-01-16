Jey Uso Announces Royal Rumble Entry, Wants To Face RAW Champion

✖

Jey Uso revealed himself to be the latest entrant into the men's Royal Rumble match this week during WWE SmackDown. The Rumble takes place from the WWE Thunderdome set at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida in just over two week's time. Uso also wrestled Shinsuke Nakamura this week on SmackDown in a losing effort, though he continued to impress on the microphone prior to the bout and looked good in defeat. It is pretty impressive how his feud and alliance with Roman Reigns has raised Uso's stock in a major way.

In a backstage promo where he revealed that he would be entering the Rumble, Uso noted that if he wins he wants to face the WWE Champion from Raw. With Uso's cousin, Reigns, holding the Universal Championship on SmackDown, this obviously makes sense.

Uso noted that he didn't care who the champion is when he gets a chance to challenge them. He mentioned the current champion, Drew McIntyre, as well as Bill Goldberg, though he called him "Oldberg."

Uso said that he and Reigns aren't satisfied just running SmackDown and that they want to run both shows.

Uso is the seventh man to enter the 30-man Royal Rumble. Others that have announced so far include Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, and The Miz.

The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble card so far is as follows:

WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bill Goldberg

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bill Goldberg WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Adam Pearce

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Adam Pearce 30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, and 23 others TBA

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, and 23 others TBA 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, and 24 others TBA

