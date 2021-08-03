Wrestling Legend Jody "The Assassin" Hamilton Passes At 82

Not every legend within the world of professional wrestling needed to be a part of big companies such as the WWE, AEW, WCW, Impact Wrestling, or New Japan, with the medium losing one of its oldest competitors with the recent announcement of the passing of Jody "The Assassin" Hamilton. Passing at the age of 82, Hamilton made a name for himself as a part of the Masked Assassins, a tag team that was a part of Georgia Championship Wrestling, which existed long before the arrival of World Wrestling Entertainment which became the biggest company in the world of professional wrestling.

Joe Hamilton Jr shared the news of his father's passing via Social Media, letting friends and fans alike know that the former wrestler who had put together a training organization for the WCW, The Power Planet, was no longer among them:

"It is with heavy heart that I make this post. At 2:16 today my father took his last breath on this earth. He passed comfortably, surrounded by the people that love him. Now our attention has to shift over to taking care of my mom. I want to thank everyone that sent out prayers and support for my family. I will put more information about pop out, but right now I'm kinda numb."

Many wrestling legends shared their condolences and thoughts on the life and career of "The Assassin," who held many professional championship belts and was inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2013:

R.I.P “The Assassin” Jody Hamilton. Thanks for the lessons, the memories, & the stories many of us will never forget. I hope you’re lighting a big cuban in the sky! 🥃 pic.twitter.com/0ZTzrFHkXN — “The Big LG” Doc Gallows (@The_BigLG) August 3, 2021

The Assassin Jody Hamilton had an amazing career

Great real promos

He helped alot of wrestlers become stars in WCW & WWE

RIP pic.twitter.com/jkta64f4az — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) August 3, 2021

Rest In Peace to wrestling legend "The Assassin" Jody Hamilton. https://t.co/X94Rw1TIgN — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) August 3, 2021

Hamilton's last foray into the world of professional wrestling took place in 2009 wherein he joined "Rampage Pro Wrestling," which was also located in the state of Georgia, and acted as the director of the television series.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hamilton family during this difficult time.