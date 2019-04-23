John Cena Celebrates His 42nd Birthday by Reminding Everyone He’s Still Ripped

With his acting career on the rise, John Cena has taken a major step back from wrestling matches for the WWE in recent. But in a series of posts he shared on Twitter to celebrate his 42nd birthday, he reminded everyone that he’s still in top physical shape.

Turned 42 today. Shot these and realize that by sharing I open the door towards ANY comments you have. But I share these for the message within them. WE ARE THE SUM OF OUR ACTIONS. 42 is usually a forgettable # but it’s special for me……… pic.twitter.com/CpAsDgbGYj — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 23, 2019

“Turned 42 today. Shot these and realize that by sharing I open the door towards ANY comments you have. But I share these for the message within them. WE ARE THE SUM OF OUR ACTIONS. 42 is usually a forgettable # but it’s special for me………,” Cena wrote in a series of tweets. “I found my passion for fitness by beginning a dedicated workout/nutrition program at (yes this is correct 😳) age 12. This year I celebrate 30 years of chasing the unattainable, and never giving up. 30 years of pushing beyond limits, never giving up….”

Videos by ComicBook.com

..30 years of overcoming failures, literally facing the man in the mirror, and knowing that growth will come thru pain and discomfort, and never giving up. Find your passion. The thing you can do for 30 years and hope for 30 more. And chase it. With the “best you” everyday…. pic.twitter.com/s9lkx5KMd4 — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 23, 2019

“..30 years of overcoming failures, literally facing the man in the mirror, and knowing that growth will come thru pain and discomfort, and never giving up,” he added. “Find your passion. The thing you can do for 30 years and hope for 30 more. And chase it. With the ‘best you’ everyday……and never give up! No matter what you chase, it is NOT easy, even when you enjoy it! Because we all have good and bad days, embrace the good and fight like hell thru the bad. Never give up. 30 years. Straight. And I’m just getting warmed up! Own Your Everything!”

Cena appeared at WrestleMania 35 in a throwback to his days as the “Doctor of Thuganomics.” He interrupted Elias’ live concert during the show, rapped a few lines and nailed him with an Attitude Adjustment. Over in Hollywood Cena currently has three films in post-production and is rumored to be joining the cast of James Gunn’s upcoming Suicide Squad superhero film.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!