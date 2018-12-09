John Cena Admits He Would Like To Be A Heel

Despite being a star in Hollywood these days, John Cena can’t get away from the pro wrestling questions when doing promotional work for his latest films.

This week, while promoting his latest film (Bumblebee), Cena gave some interesting responses to some questions about his past and future in WWE. Most notably, the fact that he very much would like to be a heel but doesn’t see it happening any time soon.

“There are creative feelings inside me that would like to be a bad guy on WWE but that ain’t gonna happen because that’s not my job. My job is to be who I am and that comes from (Vince),” Cena admitted.

Fans have clamored for a heel turn from Cena for a long time, going back as far as 2005. The first WrestleMania where Cena saw an overwhelming negative response from the crowd was 2006’s WrestleMania 22 in Chicago when he faced Triple H. One year earlier at WrestleMania 21 in Los Angeles, Cena won the WWE Championship for the first time from JBL in a match where he was cheered almost universally.

While Cena seems like he will never truly leave the WWE, he admits that he would have to classify himself as a part-timer these days.

“For any WWE person to say right now that you’re a part timer and you’re going to Hollywood, they’re absolutely right,” Cena said. “And if they can’t see why I’m making those moves, I don’t expect them to, I don’t expect to change their minds. I’m that guy who goes out and half of them say I suck and half of them like me. The part of them that say I suck, I’m never going to change their attitude ever. They say ‘I want your character to evolve’, well I got a new haircut guys, ‘no I want you to go back to how you were’. It’s the perfect example of you can’t please everybody. I’m out to entertain folks and make people happy and those who do believe in what I do, to reinforce my behavior to keep them believing.”

Cena also revealed what he said to Roman Reigns in the aftermath of the announcement that Reigns is battling cancer.

“I texted him the day of the announcement just letting him know that he is in really good hands and he is part of an exclusive fraternity. We all love him for what he’s done. We all respect the fact that he is taking care of his health which is first and foremost and I told him if he needs anything he knows where to find me. I know Joe and I know Joe is a tough SOB and I don’t ever expect him to say ‘hey man, I need this’, I don’t ever expect to get that text but if I do I think we have a mutual understanding that it’s as good as done,” Cena said.