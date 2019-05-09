John Cena and Nikki Bella Appear to Throw Shade at Each Other on Twitter

It’s been just over a year since John Cena and Nikki Bella announced they were calling off their engagement. But based on their recent tweets, it doesn’t look like the drama between the two is over. On Monday Cena, who mostly posts inspirational quotes and rarely interacts with other Twitter accounts, wrote “Beware those who think you owe them happiness at the expense of your own well being.”

Beware those who think you owe them happiness at the expense of your own well being. — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 6, 2019

The next day Bella seemingly responded to Cena with a post of her own.

“When you don’t give him what he wants, he will delete you, silence you, manipulate you, do what he can to destroy you, but turn that hurt into strength,” she wrote. “Take the high road and prevail! Happiness can’t be bought, it is priceless. It’s your true secret weapon.”

By “he” many assume that Bella was referring to Cena. The pair first started dating back in 2012 and got engaged when Cena proposed after their mixed-tag match at WrestleMania 33.

The pair have since both moved on to new relationships. Bella is currently seeing her Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev, while Cena is dating 29-year-old Shay Shariatzadeh. The pair were first spotted together in public back in March, which led to Bella commenting on the pair on an episode of The Bellas Podcast.

“This is actually kinda hard to talk about for me,” she said. “You all have seen John’s paparazzi pics. He was spotted with a new mystery woman. When I saw the headline, it was [texted] to me by a few people. My stomach went into knots. When I saw the photo, it was weird. I am very happy for him. As long as John is happy, I’m happy. But let me tell you, if she breaks his heart? Wow. I will rack attack her in a heartbeat. I’m still protective of that man.”

In an interview with Extra TV this week, Cena briefly spoke about his new relationship.

“Oh, I’m always happy,” Cena said. “I’m always happy.”

Cena’s most-recent WWE appearance came at WrestleMania 35 when he appeared his his Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick and nailed Elias with an Attitude Adjustment.

