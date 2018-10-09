John Cena Reveals Why He Has A New Haircut

Much has been made of John Cena’s new haircut, and on The Today Show, the WWE superstar finally explained why he decided to grow his trademark hairstyle out.

Cena is known for the cropped high and tight he’s work for some time, and together with the blue jean shorts and Hustle Loyalty Respect towels he throws out to the audience there are few things more synonymous with John Cena in the ring. Lately though he has grown his hair out, and the WWE audience has been having a field day with it.

Cena showed up on the Today Show with Hoda Kotb and Shaquille O’Neal to talk about his new children’s book Elbow Grease when the topic of his hair came up. When asked Cena said, “So I’m growing out my hair for a film that I’m doing in China.”

We love @shaq and @johncena’s friendship! John Cena brought a special Shaq-sized version of his children’s book for him to read, and we can’t stop laughing! They also arm wrestled, and John revealed the reason for his new hairstyle. pic.twitter.com/901O06GYBq — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 9, 2018

O’Neal asked if he was going to be rocking braids, to which Cena said: “Well, you’re going to have to see it.” Cena then commented on what the reaction from fans has been. “So I have to kind of manage it, but the internet was…man, I’ve been getting a lot of flack for it. It’s crazy.”

When asked about that flack Cena said “No, everybody hates it. Well, here’s the thing. You see a certain personality…Shaq, it would be like you with a fro. I see Shaq for so many years with a bald head, so I’m just used to seeing you a certain way, and when I came back I wrestled in Australia recently, man, it was like I had killed people’s childhood. So for that reason, I’m going to keep it, and I was going to get it cut right after the movie’s over. I’ve still got two months of filming, but I’m going to keep it just because I like embracing the uncomfortable, and it’s certainly a great way to handle negativity. I’m going to meet a lot of young readers, and maybe a lot of young readers will have questions about like ‘hey man, what do you do about bullying’, and I can literally show them like ‘hey, I get bullied all the time.’”

Cena didn’t specify the name of the film he’s shooting in China, but he did state it would be shooting for another two months, and now thanks to fan reactions it seems he will be sticking with his new look for some time. We’ll have to wait and see if fans come around on it in the meantime.