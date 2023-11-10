John Cena Undergoes Surgery Following WWE Crown Jewel Match

Big Match John is heading back to Hollywood. John Cena made a brief full-time return to WWE programming earlier this fall, popping back up on WWE SmackDown ahead of a non-televised match alongside WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins the following week at WWE Superstar Spectacle. This one-off appearance blossomed into Cena making a complete WWE comeback, as he became a staple of WWE SmackDown on a weekly basis for the next couple of months. During that time, Cena most prominently aligned with LA Knight and took the fight to The Bloodline. This past weekend at WWE Crown Jewel, Cena wrestled The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa, losing in brutal fashion.

John Cena Undergoes Surgery

John Cena might have been banged up after his most recent WWE run.

Taking to Twitter, Cena shared that he recently underwent surgery for his arm. Cena added that he will be undergoing a procedure for his other arm as well at some point in the future.

"Thank you Jeff Dugas and your entire team in Birmingham! One arm fixed, clean & headed for therapy … one arm left to go!" Cena wrote. "Thank you again and see you ASAP for the next one!!"

It's currently unclear as to what caused Cena's arm injuries. Cena only wrestled seven matches in his latest WWE spell, and never competed more than once per week. It's possible that Cena has needed the procedure for a while and had just been putting it off until he wrapped up his WWE commitments.

Cena is in fact done with WWE for now. The SAG-AFTRA strike came to an end on Wednesday after the actors' guild was able to come to an agreement with the AMPTP. The ending of this strike means both productions and press tours for major motion-pictures can resume now.

Cena currently has one film that recently went to theaters, Freelance, and has a major spy project dropping next February, the Matthew Vaughn-directed Argylle in which he stars alongside Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa. Both Ricky Stanicky and Grand Death Lotto, two more of Cena's upcoming films, are in post-production. His action-comedy alongside Idris Elba, Heads of State, will resume filming at some point soon.

Regarding Cena's WWE future, there is speculation that he will have some involvement at WWE WrestleMania 40 next April, but it's unclear if it will be a match or a segment.

