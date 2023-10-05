John Cena Calls Cody Rhodes "More Authentic" in Current WWE Run

WWE has a new flag-bearing good guy who is well on his way to becoming the face that runs the place. Since returning to WWE at WWE WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes has been positioned as a top star in the company. He began his return run with an undefeated premium live event streak, besting Seth Rollins on three consecutive monthly shows before winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match this past January. Heading into WWE WrestleMania 39, Rhodes had the support of just about everyone under the sun, including John Cena. During Cena's lone Monday Night Raw appearance this past March, Big Match John introduced Rhodes to the Boston crowd before raising his hand, symbolically endorsing him as a future champion.

John Cena Praises Cody Rhodes

The American Nightmare's road back to WWE was paved with his own hands, and the 16-time world champion recognizes that.

Speaking on The Bump, John Cena praised Cody Rhodes for betting on himself when he requested his WWE release back in 2016.

"I'm extremely proud of Cody, especially because he was bold enough to bet on himself," Cena said. "He knew it was going to be painful, he knew it was going to be a path of growth and now he's back and now he's performing at a level even more elite than before. He's kind of crafting his own path, he's more more authentic."

After being granted his release seven years ago, Rhodes hit every show in town, shedding his infamous Stardust skin and redefining who Cody Rhodes is. Beyond competing on the independent circuit just about every week, Rhodes became a regular for Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling. All this eventually materialized into Rhodes helping found All Elite Wrestling, the company that would be his exclusive home for the next three years.

"In his path, he's learned business. He's learned this business. He's learned to be more grateful," Cena continued. "He's learned how events are set up. He's learned grips, cameramen, audio people, catering. Not that he didn't before, but because that was a lot of his responsibility, he got a new depth of field for everything that happens here and I'm really proud of him. I'm really thankful he's back where he belongs in the WWE."

Both Rhodes and Cena will appear on WWE NXT next Tuesday.