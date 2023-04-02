WWE Fans Are Livid that John Cena Lost in WrestleMania Return

WWE had fans hyped for John Cena's WrestleMania return, especially since there was the opportunity for him to once again win Championship gold. The United States Championship was on the line, and Cena had just about buried Theory on the microphone during a recent Monday Night Raw. That's what led some fans to believe that Cena might beat Theory and become Champion once again, but that didn't happen, as Theory hit a low blow and was able to pin Cena and get the win. Fans quickly took to social media and were livid about the loss, and you can see some of those reactions on the next slide.

Some were just upset that Cena lost at all, especially since this was a WrestleMania match. To have him back for one of these and to have him lose to Theory upset more than a few fans, while others were more upset in how the victory happened, specifically because of things like the knocked-out referee and the missed low blow.

There was also the fact that Theory had already tapped to Cena and it was only missed because of the referee, and that's on top of the fact that Cena had brought out children from Make-A-Wish, which he is synonymous with, and some fans were disappointed that they didn't get to see him win.

In any case, Theory got the win and this will be something he brings up quite a bit over the next few months. Whether or not Cena can come back and look for payback remains to be seen, as he has a busy filming schedule ahead of him.

