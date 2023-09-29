Wrestling Fans Predict John Cena's Tag Partner For WWE Fastlane
Who will join John Cena against The Bloodline at the upcoming PLE?
John Cena is outnumbered in his battle against The Bloodline. The 16-time world champion has made enemies out of the Anoa'i family once again, this time standing opposite Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. As of this writing, Cena is advertised to take on Jimmy and Solo at WWE Fastlane in a handicap match, but many speculate that Cena will find a partner before then. With over two decades of experience in WWE, Cena has made plenty of friends, but available stars to run duos with Big Match John are limited. AJ Styles has been taken out by The Bloodline, LA Knight has been sick, and WWE Superstar Spectacle partner Seth Rollins has WWE World Heavyweight Championship obligations.
That said, wrestling fans have plenty of ideas for who could fill Cena's empty partner spot.
Best in the World
I heard John Cena needs a partner for Fastlane… pic.twitter.com/SFQ1t4uFL4— ❌ 𝒞𝐸𝒪 𝒫𝓊𝓃𝓀 ❌ (@BankOnPunk) September 23, 2023
The Viper
Believe it or not, Orton. And maybe build to One Last Match at WM40.— Massachusetts Mike (@mike_atlantic) September 23, 2023
Healthy Yeah?
I would not be shocked if @RealLAKnight becomes @JohnCena tag team partner pic.twitter.com/kGw2eb2PtF— Bills Revenge Tour Sunday vs MIA(2-1) (@SuperSenpaiZ) September 23, 2023
Jokes
it’s literally confirmed, it’s kelly kelly pic.twitter.com/kLpKUcyza0— M.A (@thebellasfave) September 23, 2023
The Great One
@TheRock that be good Tag Team Match What you think?— James (@James94863007) September 23, 2023
The American Nightmare
Now I feel it should be Cody because if it is LA Knight then he looks as though he is replacing Cody in the spot that he should be in.😠— Mary Al-Kethairi (@marysueal5) September 23, 2023
Main Event
Jay Uso— Indiana Idiot (@EthanPencil) September 24, 2023