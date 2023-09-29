Wrestling Fans Predict John Cena's Tag Partner For WWE Fastlane

John Cena is outnumbered in his battle against The Bloodline. The 16-time world champion has made enemies out of the Anoa'i family once again, this time standing opposite Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. As of this writing, Cena is advertised to take on Jimmy and Solo at WWE Fastlane in a handicap match, but many speculate that Cena will find a partner before then. With over two decades of experience in WWE, Cena has made plenty of friends, but available stars to run duos with Big Match John are limited. AJ Styles has been taken out by The Bloodline, LA Knight has been sick, and WWE Superstar Spectacle partner Seth Rollins has WWE World Heavyweight Championship obligations.

That said, wrestling fans have plenty of ideas for who could fill Cena's empty partner spot.