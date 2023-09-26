WWE Fastlane: John Cena vs. The Bloodline Officially Announced as a Handicap Match

WWE officially advertised John Cena's upcoming match at Fastlane as a handicap match against The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. The 16-time world champion appeared on last week's Friday Night SmackDown alongside AJ Styles and demanded a match with Uso and Sikoa that night. The Bloodline eventually pushed it to Fastlane, then attacked Styles backstage and forced him to leave the arena in an ambulance.

Reportedly, Cena was originally booked to have a new partner step forward in LA Knight — playing off their interaction at Payback. However, Knight tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the show began which forced him to be pulled from the show. There are still two episodes of SmackDown left before Fastlane where Knight can be added in as Cena's partner.

John Cena Talks Final WWE Match

Shortly after Cena's return to TV, he discussed the possibility of competing in his final WWE match. The Hollywood star pivoted to a part-time role in 2018 in order to focus on his acting career and has only competed in six televised matches since the start of 2019.

"As I said out there in the ring, the last one is not tonight, but I know it's soon," Cena said in a backstage interview with WWE's YouTube channel. "Every single chance I get to go out there becomes more and more special. There is no denying the fact that I'm 46 and staring down 47. I've been here for over two decades. As I said out there in the ring, the last one is not tonight, but I know it's soon. To speak candidly, when you're involved in this every day in a full-time capacity, you just think about what's next."

"The WWE Universe being gracious to invite me and allow me back to be part of this family, for the last two or three years, I've been able to focus on what's now. I never miss any of those wonderful moments in the ring. I know it may sound repetitive, but so is me saying 'Never give up,' and I never mind saying that, so I never mind saying 'thank you' to the people that make this special," he added. "Without them and them caring, I don't get to come back."

WWE Fastlane 2023 Card (As of Now)