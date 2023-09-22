WWE's next premium live event is just two weeks away. WWE Fastlane is set to air on Peacock on Saturday, October 7th but, as of this writing, does not have a single match announced. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not currently booked for the show, as his next title defense is not expected to come until WWE Crown Jewel later this fall. That said, there are a couple of indications as to how the card will shape up. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins seems poised to defend his gold in a WWE Payback rematch against Shinsuke Nakamura. The recently returned Nia Jax has her sights on WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. John Cena and AJ Styles have made enemies with The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in recent weeks.

That last pairing is already set to go down on WWE SmackDown this Friday, with Cena and Styles reportedly taking on Jimmy and Solo in tag action. Based on a recent development for WWE Fastlane, there's a good chance that that won't be the last time Cena tangoes with The Bloodline.

John Cena Featured on WWE Fastlane Poster

(Photo: WWE)

Big Match John is WWE's poster boy once again.

The official WWE Fastlane poster features John Cena front and center, with the 16-time world champion's new blue and orange gear inspiring the event's color scheme. Considering he just hosted a premium live event earlier this month with WWE Payback, Cena's inclusion on the WWE Fastlane poster points to him competing on the show.

Who Will John Cena Face at WWE Fastlane?

(Photo: WWE)

Cena has no shortage of potential opponents at this upcoming premium live event.

For starters, Cena and Styles vs. Jimmy and Solo could be run back if there is not a definitive result on WWE SmackDown. If that contest goes down without any controversy, Cena could lock up with either Jimmy or Solo in singles competition.

It was recently rumored that WWE was looking at Cena vs. Solo at WWE Royal Rumble in January. With positive progress being made in the WGA strike in recent days, there's a chance that the SAG-AFTRA strike will be ending earlier than anticipated, which would bring Cena back to Hollywood sooner than later. If there is an internal feeling that Cena will not be available come January, WWE might be looking to accelerate his bout with Solo to next month.

Beyond The Bloodline, Cena has also made enemies with The Miz and Grayson Waller as of late. Cena and Miz have faced each other on numerous occasions while Waller would be a fresh match.

Cena wrestles on WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 PM ET on FOX.