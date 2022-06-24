Jon Moxley Compares Forbidden Door to Marvel/DC Crossover

Ahead of his long-awaited showdown with New Japan Pro Wrestling ace Hiroshi Tanahashi, AEW wrestling star Jon Moxley compared the Forbidden Door pay-per-view to a showdown between the biggest stars in comics. Earlier this week, Moxley appeared on The Sessions with Renee Paquette and spoke to his wife about going through rehab, his upcoming main event match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, and being a new dad.

During the interview, Moxley noted that he had recently gotten into single comic book issues by reading them on his Kindle while traveling. While describing how characters in comic books interact with each other, Moxley pointed out the similarities between comic books and wrestling."It occurred to me that wrestling is so much like the comic book universe in that, there's beloved characters that can go any number of ways," Moxley said. "One character might get brought in as a villain for a one-off and "get over" and then he ends up being a babyface with his own comic book line… some of them might team up, Forbidden Door is almost going to be like a crossover series between like DC and Marvel or something." Moxley even compared Dick Grayson's turn from Robin to Nightwing to Mean Mark Callous's transformation into the Undertaker.

"There are so many comparisons between that world, and [wrestling] fans, have you ever been to a Comic Con? Holy s--- it's the same type of thing," Moxley finished.

The full unedited two hour interview between Moxley and Paquette is available on YouTube and dives deep into Moxley's recent history, between going into rehab during the middle of a cross-country move to how the Blackpool Combat Club came into being and how he, Bryan Danielson, and Tony Khan all texted each other when they learned of William Regal's release. It's a great look into the mindset of one of AEW's biggest stars ahead of his possible rise as AEW's first-ever two-time AEW World Champion.

Forbidden Door is available as a pay-per-view this Sunday June 27, with an 8 PM ET start time.