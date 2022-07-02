Jon Moxley's Next AEW Interim World Champion Challenger Revealed on Rampage

Tonight's AEW Rampage opened up the night with the Royal Rampage, a match that featured two rings and a Battle Royale format where the victor would win the next Title shot at Jon Moxley's AEW Interim World Championship. 20 people entered and some rivalries were teased, but the final two in the match would end up being House of Black's Brody King and Darby Allin. King seized upon the opportunity immediately, throwing Allin around before he could really catch his breath, and while Allin did fight back, King would send him over and take the win, setting up a match against Moxley.

Darby Allin, Tony Neese, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Hangman Adam Page kicked things off, and then Ricky Starks was next in the Red Ring. Then The Butcher hit the Blue Ring, and next was John Silver in the Red Ring. They joked around about throwing each other out but they were just kidding. Then The Acclaimed's Max Caster came out to the Blue Ring. Next was Rush, who hit the Red Ring with Andrade El Idolo at ringside. The Blade was out next for the Blue Ring, and following him was Kenta for the Red Ring.

Rush went to attack Kenta but Kenta turned the tables and threw Rush into the ring. Silver was eliminated shortly after and then Swerve Strickland came out to the Blue Ring. His tag partner Keith Lee was out next for the Red Ring, and then Matt Hardy hit the Blue Ring shortly after. Next out was Dustin Rhodes for the Red Ring, and then Frankie Kazarian came out and went to work on Swerve.

Matt Hardy was eliminated and then Dante Martin headed to the ring in the Red Ring, attempting to get Starks out, but Hobbs helped his partner out and gave him a chance to get back in. Konosuke Takeshita was next followed by Brody King, and he attacked Dustin Rhodes before Orange Cassidy was out for the Blue Ring. Martin was eliminated by King and then so was Dustin. Lee was out next and then Swerve followed suit, and then Starks was eliminated followed by Page, which left Brody King as the final in the red ring.

Then Allin eliminated his competition to be the final in the Blue Ring, and King headed over and threw Allin. After some back and forth King looked to make an example of Allin, locking him in a choke hold and then holding him on the outside of the ropes before dropping him to the floor, sealing the win.

It was then announced that King will meet Moxley on next week's Dynamite, and that should be quite the event.

