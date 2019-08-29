Jon Moxley Pulled From Starrcast III Appearance, Replaced by Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone

Jon Moxley broke the news on Aug. 23 that due to a MRSA infection in his elbow he would be unable to compete against Kenny Omega at All Out on Saturday night. The former WWE Champion was also booked as one of the headliners for the Starrcast III fan convention (running throughout All Out weekend), but it now appears he’ll miss that too.

Starrcast promoter Conrad Thompson confirmed Moxley’s absence early Thursday morning.

“We received word today that unfortunately @JonMoxley won’t be able to travel to @StarrcastEvents,” Thompson wrote in a series of tweets. “Once he got the word from his doctor he told us, ‘I’m sorry, this sucks.’ I’m sure we all echo those sentiments. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him soon. Everyone who purchased his meet and greet has been notified via email. Refunds will begin being processed tomorrow.”

Later that morning his replacement was announced — a panel with Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone.

Schiavone confirmed earlier this week that he had officially signed a contract with AEW. The company then put out a press release announcing the former voice of WCW Monday Nitro would be joining the company’s broadcast team once they debut on TNT on Oct. 2.

“Tony ‘The Silver Tongue’ Schiavone was the lead voice of pro wrestling at a time when it was dominating the globe,” Cody Rhodes said in the release. “It’s a pleasure to have him join AEW as a senior producer and member of the broadcast team. It doesn’t hurt that he’s a UGA fan either. I think Tony is one of the most underrated lead men with the narrative of pro wrestling there’s ever been. I’m thrilled to get into the studio with him. Let’s welcome Tony to All Elite Wrestling.”

With Moxley vs. Omega off the table, AEW quickly announced that the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion would instead be facing Pac at All Out. The British wrestler was originally supposed to debut back at Double or Nothing, but due to reported “creative differences” he pulled out of the show.

Other major panels announced for Starrcast will feature Cody Rhodes, the AEW women’s division and CM Punk.