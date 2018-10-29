WWE’s Kairi Sane Is a Soul Calibur Character Come to Life

A whole lot of fans have realized that one of the WWE’s brightest stars looks like she stepped out of a video game.

Kairi Sane is the inaugural winner of the WWE’s Mae Young Classic tournament and an NXT Women’s Champion. Her resume of WWE accolades is even more impressive when you consider that she’s only been on the WWE roster for a year after a five year stint in Japan as one of the top joshi stars and arguably one of the best women’s wrestlers on the planet.

But while Sane is known for her stunning elbow drop, fans are also noticing that her “Pirate Princess” attire looks like it belongs in a Soul Calibur game. Sane walks to the ring in full pirate regalia, complete with a treasure chest, tricorn hat, and a full length coat. Her theme song is also very dramatic – an orchestral piece that’s meant to evoke a Pirates of the Caribbean feel…but also adds to the comparisons to a Soul Calibur fighter.

These comparisons have been going on for a while, as you can see by the tweets below:

I guess it’s cool that Geralt is in Soulcalibur 6, but the real question is when is Bandai Namco going to finally capture Kairi Sane and force her to return to the game she escaped from pic.twitter.com/fL9LMi3A5x — Eric Doty (@DMZilla) March 15, 2018

Kairi Sane is my favorite Soulcalibur character pic.twitter.com/U3exkEoWbL — John Skullinski (@JohnWilinski) January 29, 2018

Kairi Sane’s theme sounds like a track right out of the new Soul Calibur game. #WWEEvolution — Sports Entertainment Soil. (@Hamanicart617) October 29, 2018

Kairi Sane looking like a Soul Calibur character. #WWEEvolution — Clonekid (@ClonekidIsTaken) October 29, 2018

With a new Soul Calibur game out soon, the only question is whether Capcom will do the right thing and add the WWE’s Pirate Princess to the roster. Let’s face it, the only thing more badass than Kairi Sane’s elbow drop would be Kairi Sane wielding a sword while doing an elbow drop.