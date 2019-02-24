Kevin Nash Chimes In On AEW vs. WWE

If there’s anyone that knows a thing or two about a rivalry in pro wrestling, it’s Kevin Nash.

When Nash and friend Scott Hall jumped ship from WWE to WCW in the middle of 1996, it set the wrestling world on fire. First appearing as the Outsiders, the team later became the nWo and really kicked the Monday night wars into high gear.

With a new promotion (All Elite Wrestling) starting up in 2019, Nash gave his thoughts on their prospects during a recent appearance on Catch Club. After initially being asked which two defections from WWE would cause the biggest stir in the wrestling world akin to his and Hall’s move in 1996 (he went with Brock Lesnar and John Cena), Nash went in depth on the new promotion’s odds.

“Well, WWE is a multimedia corporation that’s publicly traded in the NY Stock Exchange,” Nash said. “AEW is a LLC that’s just starting. I heard they have $100 million startup money, but I think it’s interesting. I had a chance to work with the Young Bucks when I was in TNA. I think they are great guys. Chris Jericho and I are friends. I don’t know Omega very well but I watched his work, I like his work. Cody of course, I worked with his father and his brother. I’ve never been in the ring with Cody but I’ve been around him.

“They’ve got a very good nucleus of guys. They’ve got the wrestling community interested,” Nash continued. “It just depends if they can grab the 8 to 12 years old. If you get me and I’m 25 years old and I want to go, I can drive myself. If you get three 8 year olds, they have to grab mom and dad, each kid is going to get the Cena hat, Cena shirt and wristband. They are going to walk out of there and they spent a thousand dollars. I guarantee you Vince isn’t rolling at night, losing any sleep over the situation.”

One last thing, would Nash consider working for AEW? While he does seem to sound like he’s interested in the promotion’s future, himself working there doesn’t seem to be on his radar.

“The thing with wrestling is, because it’s every week, that gives you a schedule,” he said. “I did that for 30 years. Not interested anymore. If I have a schedule, it will be for how ever long the project is I’m shooting, [or] a TV show, a motion picture. But I want down time. I want my time.”

