Kevin Owens Gives His Thoughts On WWE’s New ‘Wild Card Rule’

To say WWE’s new “Wild Card Rule” has turned into a bit of a joke would be an understatement.

The story has certainly brought some unpredictability to WWE television, though it’s not really a “rule” in that there seems to be far more stars criss-crossing between RAW and SmackDown than was originally intended. For all intents and purposes, what the so-called “Wild Card Rule” has really meant is an end to the WWE’s brand split.

Kevin Owens was interviewed this week by the Sporting News and gave his thoughts on the “Wild Card Rule,” and he also admitted that the rules don’t seem to really exist.

“I guess the whole point of the wild-card rule is to add a sense of unpredictability to all the shows and I guess it definitely has achieved that because you never know who is going to show up where,” Owens said. “The wild-card rule itself was very loosely defined when it was first announced and it’s been loosely enforced since it’s been announced (laughs). I guess it was supposed to be four guys at first and now, really, 10 guys show up one night, three guys show up the next night, whatever. But like I said, I think the whole point is to give a more unpredictable feel to the show itself and its definitely achieved that.”

Owens and partner Sami Zayn will challenge The New Day’s Big E and Xavier Woods on Sunday at the Stomping Grounds PPV event. While on the surface the match doesn’t seem to have a lot of clout, it could serve the purpose of catapulting Owens back into the WWE Championship picture against current champion, and New Day member, Kofi Kingston. The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, host of next month’s Extreme Rules PPV, is currently advertising a WWE title triple threat match between Kingston, Owens, and Dolph Ziggler.

When asked if he wants to continue teaming with Zayn moving forward, Owens’ answer was interesting.

“Actually, I think he and I both were kind of looking forward to being on our own a little and that’s not how it worked out,” Owens said. “I’m always happy to team with him because of all the history we’ve had and it’s always great to be in there with somebody you know this well, but I do think that eventually it would be nice to have some time apart and just be away from each other for a little while just to do something different, if anything.”