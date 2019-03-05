Hulk Hogan Says Goodbye to King Kong Bundy

Tuesday saw the wrestling world collectively mourn the passing of WWE legend King Kong Bundy. While many paid respects, Hulk Hogan’s tribute to his WrestleMania 2 rival is worthy of its own article.

While Hogan had no shortage of memorable moments, WrestleMania 2 was used to launch him into a new stratosphere of popularity. Thanks to Bundy’s remarkable work as the prototypical monster heel, Hogan’s heroics were particularly cathartic in that blue steel cage.so when news of Bundy’s passing hit the internet, Hogan was quick to pass along his condolences.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Overwhelmed by King Kong Bundy’s passing, only great memories, R.I.P. big man until we meet again. HH,” tweeted Hogan.

Overwhelmed by King Kong Bundy’s passing, only great memories,R.I.P. big man until we meet again. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 5, 2019

“Yes this my favorite Kong photo, Bundy laughed his head off when I first found out it was his favorite photo for his signings/appearances love u my brother HH,” wrote Hogan.

Yes this my favorite Kong photo,Bundy laughed his head off when I first found out it was his favorite photo for his signings/appearances love u my brother HH pic.twitter.com/E8NSmQFEks — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 5, 2019

Bundy passed away late Monday evening at 61. His cause of death is still uncertain, but he was reportedly dealing with multiple health issues.

WWE put out the following statement Tuesday morning: