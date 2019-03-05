Hulk Hogan Says Goodbye to King Kong Bundy

Tuesday saw the wrestling world collectively mourn the passing of WWE legend King Kong Bundy. While many paid respects, Hulk Hogan’s tribute to his WrestleMania 2 rival is worthy of its own article.
While Hogan had no shortage of memorable moments, WrestleMania 2 was used to launch him into a new stratosphere of popularity. Thanks to Bundy’s remarkable work as the prototypical monster heel, Hogan’s heroics were particularly cathartic in that blue steel cage.so when news of Bundy’s passing hit the internet, Hogan was quick to pass along his condolences.
“Overwhelmed by King Kong Bundy’s passing, only great memories, R.I.P. big man until we meet again. HH,” tweeted Hogan.
“Yes this my favorite Kong photo, Bundy laughed his head off when I first found out it was his favorite photo for his signings/appearances love u my brother HH,” wrote Hogan.
Bundy passed away late Monday evening at 61. His cause of death is still uncertain, but he was reportedly dealing with multiple health issues.
WWE put out the following statement Tuesday morning:
WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Legend King Kong Bundy has passed away.
Bundy was appropriately called the “walking condominium,” standing at an impressive 6-foot-4 and weighing 458 pounds. The sight of Bundy stepping between the ropes was intimidating enough, but his crushing offense proved that he was every bit as destructive as advertised. In fact, Bundy was so dominant that he demanded referees count to five when he pinned his opponents to show that there was no way they were getting up.
The Atlantic City, N.J., native broke into WWE in the 1980s, dominating at the first WrestleMania and memorably challenging Hulk Hogan for the WWE Championship inside a Steel Cage at WrestleMania 2.
Although Bundy left WWE in the late ’80s, he returned in 1994 as part of The Million Dollar Corporation, once again destroying rivals with the Avalanche Splash and proving that he was one of the greatest and most eye-catching big men to lace up a set of boots.
WWE extends its condolences to Bundy’s family, friends and fans.