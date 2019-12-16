Kofi Kingston Signs New Five-Year WWE Contract

After winning his first WWE Championship earlier this year, Kofi Kingston officially confirmed on Monday that he’ll be sticking around with the company for many years to come. On the latest episode of the New Day: Feel The Power podcast, Kingston confirmed that he had recent signed a new five-year contract with the company. According to Kingston, “I just signed another five-year contract. We’ve got give years, who knows what my body is gonna be like in those five years.” The nine-time tag team champion successfully retained the SmackDown Tag Team Championships alongside Big E on Sunday night when the pair beat The Revival in a ladder match at TLC.

2019 turned out to be a banner year for Kingston. Not only did he capture the WWE Championship by beating Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35, he also managed to hold the title for six months while feuding against the likes of Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler, Samoa Joe and Randy Orton. After dropping the title to Brock Lesnar, Kingston shifted his focus back to the tag division and quickly kicked off The New Day’s seventh reign as tag champions. During said reign, Kingston made history by becoming the first man to hold tag team championship gold for a combined 1,000 days.

Though his year in the company was unquestionably fantastic, many fans took issue with the fact that Kingston lost his world championship in just six seconds to Brock Lesnar, and his onscreen character made no attempts to try and get a rematch afterwards. Kingston addressed that during the first episode of the podcast a couple weeks back.

“This is weird too, a lot of people will be on my social media like, ‘Well Kofi, you’re acting like you don’t care, man. Did you forget that you were the champion? Well look, you’re asking my onscreen character to be angry like he’s my real character,” Kingston said. “I just feel like it’s one of those things where it just is what it is. And the reality [is] onscreen I’m a good guy who lost in eight seconds so as far as making a case for a rematch, what would my character have to say? ‘Give me another shot, Brock! I lost in eight seconds but I’ll get you next [time]!’ You want my real-life character to take on this anger and be mad with the way what happened onscreen. It’s this weird conundrum.

“I appreciate the passion people have, but I’m puzzled by the anger people have towards me because I’m not the one making all those decisions,” he added.