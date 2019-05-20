Watch: Kofi Kingston Retains WWE Championship Against Kevin Owens at Money in the Bank

Kofi Kingston kept his WWE Championship reign alive on Sunday night, defeating Kevin Owens at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Kingston won by hitting Owens with Trouble in Paradise.

The champ looked to be in danger when Owens nailed his Stunner finisher late in the match for a two count. He then climbed to the top rope and attempted a Swanton Bomb, but Kingston lifted his knees to counter. Owens then walked right into Kingston’s finisher, which he had to pull off barefoot as Owens had ripped off Kingston’s shoes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kingston won the WWE’s top title at WrestleMania 35 in a standout match against Daniel Bryan. The 11-year veteran celebrated with his New Day tag partners over the next few days, only to be hit with the bad news that Big E would be out of action due to a torn meniscus. Kingston and Xavier Woods then decided to bring in Kevin Owens (Big O) as an honorary member of the group, and the former Universal Champion played along by chowing down on a plate of pancakes and playing E’s role in the group’s entrance.

But just one week after Owens joined, the Canadian Superstar turned heel by betraying Kingston and Woods following a SmackDown Live tag match. He injured Woods by hitting him with an apron bomb, then spent the next several weeks brawling with Kingston in various segments. He continually said that even though he was happy Kingston got the big moment he could share with his family, it was time for Owens get the same celebration by winning his first WWE Championship.

In the weeks leading up to the match, Kingston successfully retained the title in a WrestleMania rematch against Bryan and a triple threat against AJ Styles and Sami Zayn.