Watch: Kofi Kingston Shares Video of Fans From Ghana Watching His WWE Championship Win

By winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 against Daniel Bryan, Kofi Kingston made history by becoming the first African-born wrestler to hold the company’s top prize. On Sunday Kingston posted a video clip that was recorded in the small town Techiman in his native country of Ghana. The clip shows a group of fans celebrating Kingston’s triumphant win, to which Kingston said he was “overcome with pride and joy.”

“My mom sent me this video clip from the small village of Techiman in Ghana,” Kingston wrote in the video’s caption. “Last Sunday, my uncle had a gathering at his house where the townspeople could watch Wrestlemania. In seeing this, I am overcome with pride and joy. I’m still blown away by how many lives we touched. This video is a reminder of why we do what we do: to lift spirits and inspire others. I am so grateful to be in a position to do so.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kingston and his family left Ghana when he was a kid, eventually settling in the greater Boston metropolitan area. He first began training to wrestle in 2005 and debuted for the WWE in late 2007 in his original Jamaican persona. In 2009 he would drop the Jamaican aspect of his gimmick and would be billed from Ghana going forward.

“Last time I was in Ghana was in 1994,” he added. “I think it might be time to go back and visit…”

In a recent interview with TMZ, Kingston fought back against the idea that he, Xavier Woods and Big E will ever break up The New Day as a faction.

“I don’t know understand that man,” Kingston said. “I don’t understand why people say that. We’ve said it since the beginning of time — the philosophy of the New Day has always been to lift your brother up so that is the goal. I think the stereotypical path to take — you see all these factions and when somebody has success, one of them goes off and does something on their own or someone wants success, one of them goes and does something on their own. That’s very typical. Anything about New Day, if anyone has seen New Day on TV or whatever, everything that we do is atypical.

“We come out, we skip, clap, I twerk, I wear unicorn horns, we wear pink and blue, we go out there, we throw pancakes out, we like ice cream and we have Booty-O’s. Everything that we do, it’s not your typical story so for us to break up, that would be like doing the opposite of New Day and doing the standard [outcome] and from that aspect alone, it just won’t happen so, everything we do, we do together.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!