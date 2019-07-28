Lacey Evans Continues Her Twitter Feud With Alundra Blayze, Challenges Her to SummerSlam Match

Days after her appearance on the Raw Reunion special episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze punched back at Lacey Evans for a tweet she made about legends.

“You’ll be lucky to be considered a legend… 🤔 you failed in the military. you live in a portable trailer, drag your kid and husband around,” Blayze wrote. “Ur hubby looked at me… gave me a complement and said “honey maybe you could be more like Alundra … your yesterday regurgitated garbage.”

What followed was a series of back-and-forth tweets, once of which had a censored version of a photo of Evans from her days in the military.

“When their comebacks have nothing else relevant to say… The weak collapse and start making disgusting extracurricular sexual remarks,” Blayze wrote back. “Definitely acting your shoe size now. I know you’re talented, strong and beautiful but don’t ever cave in and revert to Dirt like this.”

The feud continued on Sunday when Blayze posted a tweet asking fans if they’d like to see another legends match be added to the SummerSlam card, given that reports are already pointing to a match between Trish Stratus and Charlotte Flair (Stratus is booked to appear on SmackDown this week to help fuel that fire). Evans stepped up for the challenge.

I volunteer to rip you out of your retirement home and make you choke on your words. Legend or not..you’re disrespectful, swollen headed nasty that has it coming. Talk about my family again….. I’ll lose this career gladly waving goodbye with your blood on my hands. #Shoot https://t.co/TDzQwwoU3M — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) July 28, 2019

“I volunteer to rip you out of your retirement home and make you choke on your words,” Evans wrote. “Legend or not..you’re disrespectful, swollen headed nasty that has it coming. Talk about my family again….. I’ll lose this career gladly waving goodbye with your blood on my hands.”

“And then we have this… disgruntled Youngin wanting to continue to ride on the coattails of a Hall of Famer. #letsfight PS how is that wonderful family of yours,” Blayze wrote back.

After spending months walking back-and-forth from the ring without saying a word, Evans finally got physical after WrestleMania 35 when she got into a fight with Becky Lynch over the Raw Women’s Championship. She failed at back-to-back pay-per-views in getting the title away from Lynch, then lost a Winner Take All mixed tag match alongside Baron Corbin at Extreme Rules.