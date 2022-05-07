Lacey Evans Makes Return to WWE SmackDown

✖

Tonight's WWE SmackDown featured a welcome return, as after several weeks of very personal vignettes about her history and life, Lacey Evans finally made her in-person return to SmackDown. Evans didn't jump back into the ring just yet, but she came out to the arena and interacted with the fans on either side of the ramp. Then she stood on top of one of the barricades and celebrated as she received a warm reception from the crowd. It was a quick segment but the fans seemed happy to have her back and she seemed happy to be back in the WWE Universe.

We also learned a few possible details regarding her next steps. In the video that played before she made her intentions clear, saying that she was going to be the next WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. That means we could see her take on Charlotte Flair for the Championship, but that's only if she wins at WrestleMania Backlash.

She will of course be facing Ronda Rousey, and the prevailing theory is that Rousey wins at Backlash and becomes the new Champion. Evans returning to face Rousey would be a big feud for her to return to, but it might be odd foley for the fact that WWE has positioned Evans as a babyface with her very personal story and promos, and Rousey is also a babyface at the moment.

They could of course turn Rousey or perhaps Evans is a heel despite these promos, but then again she might not be facing either superstar first. After her segment, Michael Cole immediately went to a vignette for Raquel Rodriguez and said she was one of the people in Evans' way for that Championship. Could we get Evans vs Rodriguez first? That seems like it could very well happen.

We'll have to wait and see what happens, but odds are Evans will have her first in-ring match during the SmackDown after Backlash. It also depends on any swerves or returns that happen during Backlash, as Bayley's return is still looming, though we have no idea which brand she will be a part of when she returns. She teased that she's a free agent, so she could very well bounce back and forth between Raw and SmackDown.

What did you think of Evans' return? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!