Watch: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Actress Stephanie Beatriz Calls out Lana for Traffic Photoshoot

WWE Superstar and former Total Divas cast member Lana did a photoshoot on a crowded street in California on Sunday, and accidentally wound up in a social media feud.

Stephanie Beatriz, best known for her role as Rosa Diaz on the NBC comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, posted a quick video of Lana during the shoot was she was stuck in traffic. She didn’t directly tag Lana, but it was clearly her once she turned towards the camera.

“Like, I just want to drive and not be in your photoshoot,” Beatriz wrote in the video, which was posted to her Instagram story.

Lana eventually responded with a gif from the shoot.

“Don’t be #Salty because I’m #Ravishing & can stop traffic you can’t babe,” she wrote.

In recent weeks Lana has made “#Salty” her new catchphrase on social media as part of a new series she’s starting on her and Rusev’s personal YouTube page.

Her lastest post showed her “announcing” that she was being given a SmackDown Women’s Championship match against Asuka at WrestleMania 35.

“One thing I realized is that I have been really, really dumb and stupid lately,” she said. “Here you have Mandy Rose who announced, she just announced that she was going to face Asuka at Fastlane. Now, to my understanding, there was an announcement made on Raw that only the McMahon family can make title matches. Only the McMahon family — Shane McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon, Triple H, because he’s part of the McMahon family — can make official title matches that are on Raw or SmackDown and pay-per-views. So how is Mandy making a declaration that she as a title match at Fastlane versus Asuka? And also, I just love how everyone was declaring when they were in the Elimination Chamber (referencing the women’s tag team chamber match).”

“So you know what I’m going to do? Breaking news is happening. I am declaring… that I am going to face Asuka at WrestleMania for the Women’s SmackDown Live title,” she added. “Yes, I am facing her at WrestleMania for the title, and I am going to become Women’s Champion at WrestleMania.”

On WWE television Lana is still wearing a boot on her leg from an injury she suffered back at the Royal Rumble in January.