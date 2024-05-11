Bryan Danielson Confirms When His AEW Contract Expires

In the summer of 2021 Bryan Danielson made the jump from WWE to AEW which came as a genuine surprise to fans. The moment took place at AEW All Out, one of wrestling's biggest events of the summer, where he, Adam Cole and Ruby Soho made back to back debuts that night. It has become known as one of the most unforgettable moments in AEW history, but as his contract winds down, Danielson has made it clear that he will soon put a halt on his full-time in-ring career. Though he plans on still wrestling thereafter, it won't be to the degree that he is now so that he can spend time with his growing family.

Though Danielson is an accomplished wrestler in his own right, wrestling in almost every major promotion in the world including WWE, NJPW, ROH, AEW and CMLL, there are still things he's checking off his list to this day. In a recent interview, Danielson was asked what huge moments and accomplishments are left as comes to the end of full-time competition. He noted that his big dream is to wrestle in Wembley then stating that his contract expires before the monumental show takes place.

"The big one is Wembley. I wanna make it to Wembley," Danielson said on Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic. "My contract actually expires before Wembley, but I wanna make it to Wembley. I'm not sure if I'll make it, but one thing that would be a nice way to kind of close everything out for me is to do my last match as a full-time wrestler at WrestleDream at the Tacoma Dome because that's the first wrestling show I ever saw." (h/t: Fightful)

In March, Danielson traveled to Mexico for the first time with the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club to wrestle in CMLL. Though the AEW stars were defeated by Blue Panther, Mistico, Ultimo Guerrero and Volador Jr., Danielson returned just a few weeks later to wrestle his dream match against Blue Panther. Danielson walked out of that match victorious, something that's become a bit of a running joke as he pushes to lose a good portion of his matches to instead put the shine on his opponents.

After suffering an injury during his match with Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty, Danielson returned to AEW on Dynamite this week, joining sides with team AEW against The Elite for Double or Nothing. He will return to the ring on tonight's AEW Collision, teaming with his fellow BCC member Claudio Castagnoli against Top Flight.