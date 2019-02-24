Lana Slams Ronda Rousey Over ‘Total Divas’ Casting Decision

Lana and Rusev were recently booted from the Total Divas cast and the WWE women’s star is taking the news kindly.

Evidently, Ronda Rousey is being inserted into the cast in Lana’s previous spot. Lana took to her YouTube to post a video (titled “Im #SALTY”) where she gave her thoughts on this decision.

“I have read on the internet, rumor has it that Ronda Rousey is possibly taking my spot on Total Divas. Are you kidding me?” Lana says. “Look, you’re the ‘Baddest Woman on the Planet,’ shattered every glass ceiling, you sell out every single PPV, and apparently, we got this FOX deal because of Ronda Rousey! Didn’t know that, but I guess that’s what it is. You’re the ‘Baddest Woman on the Planet,’ congratulations, you came in third place in the Olympics, you got a bronze medal, so, technically, you’re not the best, not number one, but anyways. Now you’re a reality star? I thought all you did was diss reality stars? Diss, the Bellas, and now you’re taking my spot on Total Divas! Yes, I’m salty!”

She continued on, saying, “You know what? I’m so proud of you being the ‘Baddest Woman on the Planet,’ but let me tell you, you’re no reality star,” Lana said. “And guess what? One thing you will never ever, ever, ever be is as entertaining as me. … I literally yet have been entertained by you on RAW, every time you grab that mic I [sleep].”

Lana previously made it known that the reason she and her husband were released from the cast was the E! Network believing that they were not liked well enough by the demographic group that watches the show. She explained that rationale on Lillian Garcia’s podcast.

“When I first was told [that we would no longer be on Total Divas], Kevin Dunn is so great, and we were basically told that we were a shoo-in and that we were incredible on this season,” Lana said. “I was told that he loved me, that Murray, which is the production company who produces the show, loves me, WWE loves me, WWE loves us, that we should be working on our spin-off show. So that was like, oh, we’re doing it. And then, apparently, they had a meeting with the E [Network] executives, and there’s a whole bunch of new E! executives now, and when Kevin Dunn told me that E! Executives took a poll and we are strongly disliked by the E! demographic. They do not like us, and that, basically, I’m hated, we’re hated, and the E! executives thought our stories were very slapstick. They were a strong no. The executives were a strong no. I was shocked.”