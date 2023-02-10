Lita, Booker T, and More Added to WWE 2K23 Roster

WWE 2K23 is slowly pulling the curtain back on its extensive roster, and today 2K unveiled several new additions to the roster. One of the biggest additions is Lita, who is making her return to the series, and she is joined by Beth Phoenix and Booker T. 2K also highlighted The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Chyna, though they had been showcased in trailers and images. 2K also confirmed a new NXT addition in Zoey Stark, who will join fellow NXT stars Bron Breakker, Roxanne Perez, Carmelo Hayes, Cora Jade, and more.

2K23 has already revealed quite a few superstars for the roster, and hopefully, superstar ratings will follow soon. WWE 2K23 will also feature the 2K debut of WarGames, and after some hands-on time with the game, I can tell you it quickly became one of my favorite modes. That said, My GM will only be getting better, so I can't nail down the best mode in the game just yet.

The game will also include several versions of John Cena, who is the star of this year's 2K Showcase. He was previously featured in a showcase, but that was only a snippet of his career compared to this latest version. Also, this time around you are taking on Cena in some of his biggest losses as opposed to playing as him in his biggest wins, so it should be a far different experience overall.

My RISE, Universe, and the aforementioned My GM will also be returning, as will the various match types included in last year's edition. The community creations suite is set to feature even more options, and My FACTION will also be making a return.

The Deluxe Edition of the game will be available for $99.99 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One in both physical and digital formats, and on PC in digital format. The Deluxe Edition includes the Standard Edition, Bad Bunny Bonus Pack, a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC content packs, the MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger; Ruby John Cena MyFACTION Evo Card, Gold Edge MyFACTION Card, Emerald Bianca Belair MyFACTION Card, Gold Asuka MyFACTION Card, and three Basic Premium Launch MyFACTION Card Packs. The Deluxe Edition will be available from March 14, 2023 – three days ahead of Standard and Cross-Gen Editions.

WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition will allow early access starting on March 14th, while the Standard Edition and Cross-Get Edition will release on Friday, March 17th.

