Liv Morgan Uploads More Photos, Video for Her Storyline With Lana

Liv Morgan made her surprise return to WWE television on this week’s Monday Night Raw during the chaotic wedding between Lana and Bobby Lashley. And while fans were happy to see the former Riott Squad member back at first, things quickly took a controversial turn when she claimed that she and Lana had been in a romantic relationship in the past, which immediately broke out into a brawl between the two. In the days that followed Morgan has posted a number of photos with herself and Lana, seemingly to support that the two were together in real life. That continued on Sunday when Morgan uploaded a photo of the two looking like they’re about to kiss and a video of the pair together in a car.

As for their real life relationships, Lana is still married to Rusev and Morgan has previously been romantically linked with Enzo Amore and Tyler Bate. Lana, while still somewhat in character, has done her part in trying to defend the angle.

Don’t assume someone’s sexuality. Just because they are not out spoken in the LGTBQ community doesn’t mean that they’re not pansexual, bisexual, gay, transgender or trying to process their sexuality. Even if they are married. For many it’s complicated. Please have compassion — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) January 1, 2020

The soap opera-esque storyline involving Rusev, Lana and Lashley first started back in September when the latter two announced via they were in a new relationship. In the weeks that followed Lana accused Rusev of being a sex addict, of cheating on her and of deliberately trying to put a baby in her before making a fake pregnancy announcement to help Lashley hit Rusev with a sneak attack. The two men finally met in a match at TLC, which saw Lashley win a Tables match thanks to interference from his girlfriend.

Lana said in a recent interview with ComicBook that the storyline was so controversial to some fans, it led to her receiving death threats.

“I personally have received a lot of death threats,” Lana said while out of character. “I’ve gotten calls from like WWE and the FBI, people actually threatening WWE. Having death threats on me and the FBI has had to call me and protect me. And I get death threats on my comments on Instagram, on Twitter. I mean, people are bullies. I mean today I opened my email account and I had this death threat on my email.”

“… But it was just like the names that people call are just, it’s just appalling. It’s absolutely appalling,” she added.