Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather Fans Freaking Out Over No Official Winner

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather went the distance and the Internet is not happy about it. The highly-anticipated bout stretched across the eight rounds, and not one knockdown was recorded. A bunch of fans speculated that Money was holding back for the payday. Both boxers earned a ton of money for this exhibition match. It was reported that Mayweather earned at least $100 million with this little stunt. Hard Rock Stadium wanted to see a show, and the crowds actually seemed a little stunned that there wasn’t a knockout in this contest. However, this seems like a pretty normal outcome because the more experienced fighter isn’t really known for knocking people out. The YouTube star was unafraid of the task in front of him.

does anyone else’s live stream for Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather look like this ?? pic.twitter.com/4vbLCn9ZOp — Conan O’Brien’s illegitimate son (@pleasesueme) June 7, 2021

"If I caught Floyd with one punch — one punch — I would snap this f—er in half. "Let me tell you this, if I caught Floyd in a real fight, street fight, whoop his ass! No question," Paul explained to TMZ last year. "MMA? Octagon? Whoop his ass!" The only place I think Floyd is safe obviously is the boxing ring, but to be honest, I don't give a f—! I don't give a f—! I would fight Floyd anytime, anywhere, any place. Doesn't f—kin' matter to me.”

"I'm 8 inches taller, I'm 40 pounds heavier, I'm half his age, I'm 2 times as hungry and 10 times as smart," he continued. "I'm used to beating up people weaker and shorter than he is. I grew up with Jake!"

