Major Wrestling Figure Podcast Reveals Relaunch Plans

The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast is about to enter into a new era, as Matt Cardona, Brian Myers, and Mark Sterling are relaunching the fan-favorite show with a new format. The goal is to make it more accessible for new listeners and to cover more news to help wrestling collectors stay in the know about the industry and what’s coming down the road. To that end, the podcast will now kick off every episode with breaking news from the wrestling figure and collectibles world, and then will be followed by a segment featuring Cardona, Myers, and Sterling’s weekly purchases.

All of the segments from the podcast’s current format will remain part of the show, they will just come after the news and weekly purchases segment. That includes the Incarnation of Domination segment, as well as personal stories and updates from the hosts and any announcements or reveals regarding the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast.

The relaunch will start this week, kicking off on Friday, November 5th, and you can find all of the details from the official release below.

“Wrestlers Matt Cardona and Brian Myers are relaunching The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast with a new format to make it more accessible for new listeners and to keep wrestling collectors in the know on the latest industry releases and news.

For the past three years, the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast Pod’s co-hosts Cardona and Myers and producer “Smart” Mark Sterling have built an extensive community of wrestling collectors through their content and persistent outreach with fans: the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast podcast and other Major Pod Network shows, the Major Pod Network Patreon and Facebook groups, and YouTube and Twitch channels. The trio wants this tight-knit community to continue to grow and to keep spreading their deep knowledge and love of wrestling figure collecting.

The podcast will now lead off with breaking news from the wrestling figure and collectibles business, followed by the three wrestlers’ weekly purchases. With Cardona committed to remain the “Michael Jordan of Wrestling Figure Collecting” and Myers still as obsessed as ever with rare figures and collectibles, the two will continue to keep their fans-both new and old-up to date on the latest in the world of wrestling collecting. All segments from the podcast’s current format will remain, and come after the news and weekly purchases-including the fan favorite “Incarnation of Domination,” which looks at the best figure ever made of a different wrestler each week.

The podcast will conclude with personal updates and stories from Cardona, Myers, and Sterling about their latest experiences as both collectors and wrestlers, along with news about upcoming Major Wrestling Figure Podcast Pod live events and merchandise. The new format launches this week, on Fri., November 5, on Apple Podcast, Spotify, or wherever podcasts are found.”

You can find the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast provider.