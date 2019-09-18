Photo: Mandy Rose Graces the Cover of Maxim Australia

SmackDown Live star Mandy Rose seems to be moving up in the world of magazine covers. After appearing on the cover of Hers back in May, Rose revealed via Twitter on Wednesday that she made the cover of Maxim Australia.

“So extremely happy and honored right now !! 🙌🏼🙏🏻🙋‍♀️💛 This has always been a bucket list for me and a huge goal, I’ve always wanted to be on the cover of #MAXIM and it actually happened!” Rose wrote. “@maxim_aus Thanks to everyone that helped made this happen!”

Rose, real name Amanda Saccomanno, worked as a fitness model prior to making her WWE debut via the sixth season of Tough Enough in 2015. Though she didn’t win the competition, she was still signed to a five-year deal with the company. In August 2016 she made her in-ring debut on NXT and jumped to the main roster in November 2017 as a member of the Absolution faction alongside Paige and Sonya Deville. Though the faction wouldn’t last due to Paige’s career-ending injury, Rose continued her partnership with Deville as Fire & Desire. Together the two challenged Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at Clash of Champions on Sunday, but came up short when Cross pinned Rose.

Outside of WWE, Rose has a fitness app called Fit With Mandy. She spoke about it during a recent interview with Uproxx.

“It’s called Fit with Mandy, and it’s basically a 12-week at-home program, where it’s designed for all different skill levels, males, females, and it requires very little equipment, which is cool. I designed it because I’m always on the road, always traveling, and it’s hard to get into certain gyms, if any gyms,” Rose said. “So sometimes I just have to work out wherever I can. So I designed it for that reason, and I think it’s cool for all different people. Mothers, who are home taking care of their babies. Whatever it may be. It’s a really cool high-intensity interval training workout regiment that anyone can do anywhere. So that’s really cool.”

A recent photo shoot for FOX potentially revealed that Rose will stay on the Blue Brand after the upcoming WWE Draft in mid-October.