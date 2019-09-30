1000 WWE “Macho Man” Randy Savage Slim Jim SDCC Figures Are up for Grabs Today

Mattel’s WWE “Macho Man” Randy Savage Slim Jim Elite Collection action figure sold out in a heartbeat at San Diego Comic-Con this year, but you’re about to get a second chance to grab one without a huge markup. Here’s how…

Entertainment Earth managed to score around 1000 additional units of the figure from Mattel, and it will be back in stock right here (listed as “sold out” until relaunch) starting at 9am PST (12pm EST) today, September 30th, for $29.99. Furthermore, customers will be queued, so you’ll need to be there before the launch time to reserve a place in line. If you miss out you can grab one here on eBay. The figure includes the jacket, hat, and glasses that Randy wore in those unforgettable ’90s Slim Jim commercials. Slim Jim accessories and Slim Jim-themed packaging top off what is clearly the greatest action figure ever made.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Get 1000% snap with this WWE “Macho Man” Randy Savage Elite action figure celebrating his starring role in the explosive Slim Jim television commercials. Snap into this WWE “Macho Man” Randy Savage Elite Collection Action Figure and feel the excitement! This bold and colorful collectible figure celebrates “Macho Man” Randy Savage in all his glory as spokesman for the Slim Jim brand and star of the explosive Slim Jim television commercials. Figure has deluxe articulation, TrueFX enhanced facial detailing for life-like authenticity, realistic ring gear and comes with a wild-patterned jacket, hat, glasses and 2 Slim Jim accessories for 1000% snap! Also features exclusive Slim Jim-inspired packaging. Need a little excitement? Snap into a Slim Jim and make your collection Elite!”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.