Mercedes Moné is All Elite. The former Sasha Banks made her official AEW debut this past Wednesday at AEW Dynamite: Big Business, announcing to her hometown Boston crowd that she had signed with the company. Moné followed up her opening promo segment by getting physical after the night's main event, helping former New Japan rival Willow Nightingale fend off AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart and Skye Blue. The subsequent days were all CEO all the time, as rumors swirled that Moné's AEW contract, confirmed to be a multi-year deal, made her the highest-paid female wrestler of all time.

Moné's signing marks one of the biggest investments AEW President Tony Khan has made. While her debut bout has yet to be announced, Khan has massive expectations for where Moné will slot on future AEW cards.

Mercedes Moné Seen as "The Face of AEW"

(Photo: AEW)

All spotlight is on The CEO.

Speaking on NBC Boston, AEW President Tony Khan shared his high hopes for Mercedes Moné's AEW run, noting he sees her as "one of the faces of AEW."

"Mercedes is one of the greatest wrestlers in the world. She is going to help bring in new audiences from all over the world. Not only is she going to come in as one of the faces of AEW, one of the top stars, but she's also one of the best wrestlers, one of the most charismatic people, somebody who loves wrestling," Khan said. "Mercedes is not only someone who loves the wrestling business, loves getting in the ring and wrestling, but loves the fans. That's what we're all about in AEW and that's why Mercedes is perfect to be the face of AEW."

AEW is currently without a crystal clear flag-bearer. The company had been built around MJF throughout 2023, as the longest-reigning AEW World Champion headlined four AEW pay-per-views last year, including the historic AEW ALL IN: London. With MJF currently shelved and technically not under contract, AEW has experimented with a couple of talents to be its centerpiece. Swerve Strickland is rapidly rising up the card and appears to be a singles title away from claiming that top spot. Will Ospreay has outlined his intentions to lead AEW "to the promised land." AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm continues to cement herself as a figurehead within the company.

Mercedes Moné will speak on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday on TBS at 8 PM ET.