Mercedes Moné Breaks Silence on AEW Debut: "We're Going To Make So Much Magic Here"

On the March 13 episode AEW Dynamite which emanated from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, fans in attendance were treated to a huge surprise when the debuting Mercedes Moné opened the show. Walking to the ring in style with a new theme to match, she spoke of her time training with Chaotic Wrestling prior to joining WWE and how Eddie Guerrero set the stage for her wanting to become a professional wrestler. She also discussed being part of the women's evolution in WWE which spearheaded change throughout the entire industry. Lastly, she noted that she needed to come to AEW as it's the only place the evolution can be "global."

Following her huge debut, Moné spoke to Sports Illustrated about the moment and how much it meant for her to debut in Boston. "F--- yeah, I needed to open the show," Moné said. "All day, I was so full of energy. Ten minutes before the show, I was in gorilla [backstage]. I could feel the energy in the building. When my music hit, I felt the energy and I knew I was home."

Moné also discussed the reasoning for her coming to AEW, echoing the same sentiment from her debut promo, making the evolution "global."

"I want to be here, I need to be here, and it's because of the women's division," Moné continued. "The women here laid the foundation. They're the reason I want to be in AEW. We're going to make so much magic here."

It has since been revealed that Moné has reportedly been signed for the last two months and that once talks with WWE fell through back in December, it was clear that her next step was with AEW. In the main event of AEW Dynamite, Riho wrestled Willow Nightingale (Moné's last opponent before she got injured). When the match concluded and they showed one another respect, the lights went out and the TBS Champion Julia Hart appeared. While she distracted Nightingale, Skye Blue was able to attack her from behind and they went two-on-one. That didn't last long as "The CEO" quickly rushed to the ring in a different outfit from the beginning of the show. She took out both ladies and stood side by side with Nightingale.

