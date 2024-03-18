Mercedes Moné Teases Feud With Willow Nightingale in AEW

After months of speculation as to where Mercedes Moné (formerly WWE's Sasha Banks) would show up after returning from her near career-ending injury, fans were given a huge surprise at AEW Big Business on March 13 when she appeared. Though the event never directly advertised the star debuting there, AEW made sure to include plenty of signs that it would be happening, much like CM Punk in 2021. For instance, AEW Dynamite took place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, the hometown of Moné. The name was a clear indicator as well as all of the nods to Moné previously calling herself "The Boss" in WWE.

In her debut she discussed wanting to take the revolution global and she felt that AEW was the best place to do that. After opening the show she returned later that night following the main event. Willow Nightingale had just defeated Riho and they showed each other respect, shaking each others hands. After Nightingale's brief celebration, the lights went black and the TBS Champion Julia Hart and Skye Blue attacked her while she was distracted. It didn't take long for Moné to come to her aid and even the odds. Moné's final match before getting injured was against Nightingale at NJPW STRONG Resurgence 2023. They were battling in the finals of the STRONG Women's Title tournament when Moné landed awkwardly on her foot that has kept her out of action for almost a year.

"There is so much in order. I got to meet so many people at Big Business.I don't know," Moné told Renee Paquette about her groundbreaking signing with AEW. "I'm about to go to Toronto, just keep scouting out this women's division. Me and Willow have some unfinished business. She was my last opponent before I got hurt and I haven't really seen the footage, so I don't know if it was her that pushed me, if I slipped, if somebody paid off the ref. It was such a hectic day, and it was for the New Japan Strong Women's Championship. I don't know Willow. I don't know if she's dirty. I don't know how bad she wants things. I've been around a business where people will scratch, claw, and stab you in your back. So far, we got to do a little chatting backstage. She seems nice. She's cute. I'd like to pick up some more Big Business with her again."

