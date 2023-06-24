Miami's Sweet Heat on Making WOW History, Reign of the Fab 4, and More

Things have never been better for the Carlson Twins, more famously known as WOW Women of Wrestling's Miami's Seet Heat, as they sit atop the WOW Tag Team Division as Champions. They are also two parts of the ever-powerful and influential Fab 4, a faction that continues to cement its reign over Women of Wrestling. For Miami's Sweet Heat, the focus now becomes creating WOW history as the longest reigning Tag Team Champions, and in an interview with ComicBook.com, Laurie and Lindsey discussed their future goals, what lies ahead for the Fab 4, Comic-Con hopes, and their own journey to Women of Wrestling.

"I just feel every day grateful to be a part of WOW and this opportunity. Coming from the Indies, when we started wrestling, COVID hit and there weren't any opportunities at that time so you're just wrestling in your garage," Laurie said. "So, just seeing three years ago to now we're at WOW, and my grandma can watch me on TV, my parents. It's really awesome."

(Photo: WOW)

"It's still surreal and it's very awesome to see this big platform for women because women, as we should be, are the main event and we take over the whole show," Laurie said. "And I think to see women get the chance to be at the forefront, it's a really fabulous thing, and I'm looking forward to seeing what we continue to do at WOW and how many other people we can impact, and really to impact a generation of women and everyone else is what we're doing."

"I feel the same way, and it's cool now because I think the fans are really investing in us as the characters. And of course, everyone loves the Fabulous 4" Lindsey said. "We're the best faction and the best at WOW, Women of Wrestling. But it's cool to see the fans really invest in us and the characters and what we do."

"When Lana scouted us and found us, we were just ecstatic because she is a legend at WOW," Lindsey said. "And she is just on this high pedestal to us. To be a part of her faction... And then you have the World Champion, Penelope Pink, and the powerhouse Vickie Lynn, I feel like right now we're on top of the world and it's going to be very hard for anyone to bring us down."

(Photo: WOW)

"And we've all grown together over the season. We've got to know each other more through all the matches, and I just feel like now we're almost unstoppable," Laurie said.

Characters in Women of Wrestling come along pretty organically, and the same is true of Miami's Sweet Heat. That said, the duo wanted to spotlight just how crucial Selina Majors has been to so many in WOW. "Selena Majors is absolutely amazing at what she does," Lindsey said, with Laurie adding "She really has an eye, a vision. She sees somebody and makes something come to life."

As for the Fab 4, they don't plan on going anywhere anytime soon, and as they've collected a bevy of Title gold already, the focus now becomes staying at their lofty spot atop the mountain. "I think for Miami's Sweet Heat and for the Fabulous 4 it is to stay on top of the mountain. And for these other people that want to reach us, know that they can't because they can't be as fabulous as us and as good as us," Lindsey said.

(Photo: WOW)

"Yeah. I think our goal as a faction and as a tag team is to be the longest-reigning Tag Team Champs. We're trying to make history," Laurie said.

While Miami's Sweet Heat looks to take down their current run of challengers, there are two match-ups that would be dream scenarios for them, and both involve former WOW Champions. "I think for Lauri and me, our dream match would be to wrestle a former Tag Team. One of our favorite Tag Teams at WOW is Caged Heat, so I think that one would be at the top of the list and that would bring a lot of heat and a lot of history," Lindsey said. "Also to wrestle the former World Champion The Beast. I think that would be a really cool experience to go against The Beast.

The stars of WOW are already superheroes, so Comic-Con offers the perfect type of crossover. Comic-Con is a favorite of both stars, as they were able to hop in the ring at a previous Comic-Con and would love to make it happen again in the future "We are superheroes. I loved when we got to wrestle at Comic-Con," Lindsey said. "It was so cool, meeting all the Comic-Con fans. That was a really cool experience."

"I wish we could go to all the Comic-Cons," Laurie said. Lindsey added, "I would love to go to every single Comic-Con and wrestle." If that happens, they agreed that having some Marvel or DC gear for the occasion would only make the event even better. "Yeah, that's a great idea," Laurie said. "Absolutely. Really deck it out," Lindsey said.

Hopefully, that happens a reality down the line, but in the meantime, you can watch Miami's Sweet Heat every week on WOW Women of Wrestling. You can check your local listings for WOW right here, and you can check out clips and more on their official YouTube page right here.

What do you want to see next for Miami's Sweet Heat? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!