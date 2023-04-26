Jeanie Buss and David McLane Reveal Origins of WOW in History of Women's Wrestling Clip (Exclusive)

The world of women's wrestling continues to evolve and expand, and WOW Women of Wrestling has always been an important part of that evolution. The series is now showcasing a new generation of stars every week, and those who want to dive into the history of how WOW came to be and how it's affected women's wrestling can do just that with a new documentary on Pluto TV, and we've got an exclusive clip right here. WOW! The History of Women's Wrestling explores how a sideshow act at the fairgrounds turned into a beloved all-female wrestling league in GLOW and then evolved again into today's WOW Women of Wrestling, and fans will hear from WOW co-owner Jeanie Buss, founder David McLane, WOW trainer Selina Majors, and more throughout, and you can watch an exclusive clip in the video above.

In the clip, WOW co-owner Jeanie Buss reveals how she became involved with WOW and David McLane. When the late Jerry Buss bought the LA Lakers he also bought the arena, the Great Western Forum. Jeanie talks about how you had to fill all the other days in the arena when basketball wasn't being played. That led to Jeanie meeting Mclane who was involved in roller hockey. After several years roller hockey folded and Mclane kept inviting Buss to come and see a show.

(Photo: WOW)

Buss says she gave him every excuse to get out of going to see a show thinking that it was more about women wrestling in jello or women wrestling in mud. She finally ran out of excuses and said she would come to see a show for 5 or 10 minutes, but that was more than enough. Buss says once she came to see what it was all about, she was mesmerized.

"I couldn't believe the stunts, the athleticism, and the talent of these women. I was absolutely humbled by it, and I fell in love with the sport," Buss said. The rest as they say is history, and you can watch the full clip in the video above. You can also find the official description for WOW! The History of Women's Wrestling below.

"Produced by Fishbowl Worldwide Media, Wow! The History Of Women's Wrestling is a documentary exploring the larger-than-life story behind the evolution of women's wrestling, from a sideshow act at the fairgrounds to the rise of the first all-female wrestling league with GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling) in the 1980s, and the rocky road to success leading up to today with WOW – Women Of Wrestling.

Hear from GLOW and WOW founder David McLane, former professional wrestler and WOW trainer Selina Majors, former professional wrestler and WOW executive producer AJ Mendez, and WOW Superheroes, and see the uphill battles over featuring women's wrestling on TV and the drama with the network that broke the series apart. Meet Jeanie Buss, co-owner and co-founder of WOW as well as Governor and co-owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, and learn how she partnered with David McLane to realize the vision to revive an all-women wrestling organization as the next big thing in global sports entertainment.



From the 1980s to now, see how the culture has evolved, how perceptions of women in wrestling have changed, and why now is the time for WOW – Women Of Wrestling to claim its place as the true game-changer it has always been destined to be."

You can watch WOW – Women of Wrestling every week in weekend syndication and on the Pluto TV Fight Channel. You can watch the new documentary on Pluto TV as well.