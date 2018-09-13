Mick Foley on HIAC Referee Duties: ‘I Hope I Get Involved in Some Way’

We’re all happy to see Mick Foley back in a WWE ring. However, outside of counting 1-2-3 this Sunday at Hell in a Cell, we hope Foley’s participation in the Universal Championship match is limited. But he may have different plans.

Ahead of his Special Guest Referee duty this Sunday, Foley spoke with Busted Open Radio about the match he’ll be chaperoning between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

“Well once that door shuts the focus will go on them. I don’t think there is a chance in the world the people will be focusing on me. I honestly, because this is the type of show where your audience cares to tune in above and beyond your regular fan. Obviously, I hope I get involved in some way,” said Foley.

We’re not exactly sure what Foley is hinting at, but that’s the nature of professional wrestling. We’ll just have to wait and see on Sunday.

Speaking of, Sunday does mark the 20th anniversary of Foley and Undertaker’s iconic HIAC match from 1998. With that in mind, it was too easy to corroborate that with Foley actually working the pay-per-view and the former WWE Champion pitched the idea himself to Vince McMahon.

“This was in the works long before WWE even came to see my special. I want to say it was before the tour was announced but that’s not quite true. I had the chance to participate in the 25th Anniversary of Raw and I texted Vince McMahon and said, ‘I appreciate it but I just feel like I’ve got something to offer if you want to wait until September. I feel like I could do something more impactful with the 20th anniversary of Hell In A Cell,” he said.

Unlike Raw 25 or SmackDown 1000, Foley’s appearance on Sunday will be more than him simply waiving to the crowd.

“This is a case where I have a definite role. We’re not just throwing guys out there. We — and when I say we I mean WWE have done it in the past. I think the use of Shawn and Taker and Triple H, of course, they have that match coming up in Australia so there’s a legit reason for them to be out there so I see that as a lesson to be learned,” he said.

It’s hard to tell if Foley will impact the match’s result, but given this is WWE, we’re guaranteed some drama. However, don’t expect Reigns to be handing over his Universal Championship quite yet. But do expect Braun Strowman to impossible dismantle the steel structure.

