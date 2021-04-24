Mickie James-Aldis Issues Final Statement on WWE Trash Bag Incident

✖

Mickie James-Aldis was one of several stars released by WWE last week, and earlier this week James shocked fans when she took a photo of the box she received from WWE of her belongings. They were shocked because of the way her belongings came to her, which was in a trash bag with her name taped to the side. She took it in stride and still had kind things to say of WWE, but she did post it to social media to bring attention to it, and afterwards Stephanie McMahon apologized on behalf of the company and Triple H revealed that they had fired the person who sent it in the first place. James-Aldis has taken to social media to post one final response to the whole incident, and while she's sad that someone lost their job, she knows bringing attention to it was the right thing to do.

"I would like to address this one last time, then we can all move on," James-Aldis wrote on Twitter. "I have so many amazing things on the horizon. The last thing I desire to have any of that tainted with ugliness and negativity. I take zero pride or joy in the fact that someone would lose their job ever. Especially someone I considered a friend. I am confident that Vince & the McMahons had no idea that this is how we were sent packing. It hurt a fragile me much more ten years ago when my belongings arrived on my doorstep, because WWE was my everything."

♥️ To whom it may concern ♥️

"I've grown as woman and a person as much as we all have in this business. I am stronger today than I've ever been and smart enough to know that it wasn't a deliberate attack on me," James-Aldis wrote. "However, the symbolism can not be denied. I am sorry that a thoughtless and tone-deaf act would cost anyone their job. But I am not sorry that I had the courage to ensure it will never happen to anyone else moving forward."

"So if that's my final mark in this company moving forward I am ok with that," James-Aldis wrote. "When I first started in this business one of the best pieces of advice I received was, "Just leave the business better than you found it kid" and that has always been my ultimate goal. I love you all so much. I am legitimately grateful for my time at WWE and throughout my whole career. I am looking forward to everything that is next. I truly hope you are too and perhaps you will join me. Sincerely and Humbly Yours, Mickie Laree James-Aldis."

She's ready to move on, and we can't wait to see what's next for her.