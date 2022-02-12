Mustafa Ali Gives Disappointing Update on WWE Release Situation

Those who have been keeping up with Mustafa Ali’s current situation with WWE will know that he has asked for his release and since revealed that WWE is not looking to grant it. That situation doesn’t seem to be improving after the superstar’s last post on Twitter either, which said “I’ll see ya all in like 2 1/2 years.” That is likely when his contract runs out, and since this all started Ali hasn’t been a presence on WWE television. That, unfortunately, doesn’t look to end anytime soon according to this latest tweet.

Ali requested his release at a time when WWE had just finished releasing quite a few wrestlers from their roster due to “budget cuts”, and because of that, some stars requested their release from the company shortly after and received it, as reports said WWE was typically not going to hold up a request for release after all the cuts.

i’ll see ya all in like 2 1/2 years — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAli_X) February 12, 2022

Then Ali requested his release, revealing this on Twitter. He would also show off a promo that he filmed that was supposed to be the launch of a new character and it drew a positive response from fans.

According to reports, this character change might be at the center of the final issues between Ali and WWE, as it is said that WWE was set to go ahead with this new character until things were shaken up at the last minute, resulting in the pitch of a character that Ali was quite put off by and it led to issues between the two.

Since then Ali has continued to request the release but WWE hasn’t budged, and it seems there are no plans for him in the works either. At this point, it’s unclear how this ends and if Ali will be released, but hopefully, things get resolved in some way soon, because no one wants it to actually be 2 and a half years before we see Ali on television and in a ring again. That’s a waste of an amazing talent.

WWE’s next event is Elimination Chamber, and Ali is currently not scheduled to appear.

What do you want to see next for Ali? Let us know in the comments!