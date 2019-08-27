National Wrestling Alliance Announces Location, Tickets Sale Date for First TV Tapings in Atlanta

Back in early August National Wrestling Alliance owner Billy Corgan officially announced that the NWA would be launching its own television product, starting with a group of television tapings on Sept. 30-Oct. 1. On Monday the promotion put out a new video on YouTube providing more information on the tapings.

NWA lead commentator Joe Galli explained in the video that the tapings will take place in the GPB Studios in Atlanta. Much like past southern promotions like World Championship Wrestling and Georgia Championship Wrestling, the show will take place in a studio format, with matches and promos all taking place in front of a live audience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, NWA National Heavyweight Champion James Storm, NWA Women’s World Champion Allysin Kay, Eli Drake, Ricky Starks and Kamille were all confirmed for the tapings. Multiple former world champions were also teased to appear.

VIP packages and general admission tickets for the show go on sale on Sept. 3. More information on tickets can be found here.

The NWA parted ways with Ring of Honor back in July after the two companies had been working together for roughly a year.

“It’s one thing to say you’re rebooting the NWA, it’s another thing to run matches on somebody else’s stage,” Corgan said in his initial announcement video. “And we’re very grateful to those people that shared their stage with us, most recently Ring of Honor, which is an incredible opportunity. But now it’s our time to step forward, it’s to bring the NWA back into the spotlight and run on its own oxygen.”

Corgan, who is also the frontman of Smashing Pumpkins, said he’s looking to return the NWA to its former glory with the new studio show, though it’s still unclear which television channel will air the tapings.

“The thing that sticks out in my mind about studio wrestling particularly in the 1970s and 1980s is that anything could really happen,” Corgan said. “You had people getting up very early in the morning, Saturday morning kids’ television, and it had a real feeling of chaos and anarchy. And I think that really sold, to me as a fan, that there was an element of danger and there was an element of ‘anything can happen.’ And I really want to bring that back to professional wrestling and I think the NWA is the perfect vehicle to do that.”