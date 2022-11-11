New Impact Wrestling Video Could be Star's Exit Ahead of Rumored WWE Return

There have been a flurry of WWE returns over the past few months, with the latest occurring on this week's Monday Night Raw when Mia Yim made her return to help out The OC against Judgement Day. Another rumored return also involves an Impact Wrestling star in Chelsea Green, and her latest video for Impact could end up being her exit before that return to WWE. The video shows Green and her VXT Tag Team Partner Deonna Purrazzo talking outside after Green's loss to Mickie James, and when Purrazzo asks where she's going, Green simply says she's going "home".

There are two layers to this. Home could obviously mean WWE but it also ties into the storyline Green has been telling with James, as James said that same thing before she entered into the Last Rodeo arc of her story. It's possible then that Green comes back for another match before her eventual WWE return if that indeed is the plan.

Green didn't get much of a chance during her time in WWE, as she was only briefly used in NXT before being moved to SmackDown, and that stint didn't last long either. Her run in NXT was hampered by an injury, and then she built some momentum and moved to SmackDown, but unfortunately, she injured her wrist during her first match, and before she could return she was released.

Since then she's been a huge factor on the independent scene and other promotions, including NWA, GCW, and Impact Wrestling, and she and Matt Cardona became extremely enjoyable heels along the way. Now it seems she will get a real chance to showcase all that in a WWE ring if recent rumors are true, and this could be the last time we see her in Impact.

