Nia Jax ‘OK’ With Backlash From Breaking Becky Lynch’s Face

Nia Jax became infamous back in November when she accidentally threw a punch at Becky Lynch on Monday Night Raw, giving her concussion and breaking her nose.

In an interview with Sporting News this week, Jax said she was just fine with the backlash from the punch, given that it elevated her into being one of the top heels in the women’s division.

“From that experience, there’s always an opportunity whether it’s good or bad,” Jax said. “If somebody gets hit, that happens in a contact sport. It happens, so you just have to be able to look at the positives and take it and run with it. I just realized that everything is an opportunity no matter what happens. People might freak out like they did on me and that’s OK because now I’m one of the top heels in this company and I’m OK with that. That’s my job, so I take everything as an opportunity.”

Giving herself the nickname, ‘The Facebreaker,’ Jax caused the Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series to be changed, forcing Lynch to step down so Charlotte Flair could take her place. Lynch would eventually get her revenge in a backstage segment, while Jax would turn her attention elsewhere and become the fourth woman in company history to compete in the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

“The Royal Rumble was on another level — probably the highlight of my career thus far,” Jax said. “It was pretty incredible to compete in both the women’s and the men’s Rumble in one night, and not only that, but being able to share the ring with Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler, Andrade, Rey Mysterio and have such a great — like you said — a viral moment. I’m sitting here like, “I don’t know if I could top that.” And then, of course, the WWE … we’re such a fast-moving ship, we go over stuff and before I get a chance to enjoy it, the next thing I get to be a part of is the Elimination Chamber.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever been in an Elimination Chamber, so that was another moment where I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh,’” she continued. “It’s incredible every time I get to do these things. To be in the ring and get RKO’d and 619’d, I’m like, ‘This is incredible.’”

Lynch will take on Flair at Fastlane on Sunday, and if she wins she’ll be added into the Raw Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 35.

