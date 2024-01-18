Nick Aldis Reveals Which WWE Event He Would Do "Everything" to Wrestle On

WWE has one of the longest-reigning world champions in the modern era on its talent roster right now, but he is being used as an authority figure. Nick Aldis officially signed with WWE this past fall after having a successful couple rounds of producing tryouts. The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion was then brought to television to become WWE SmackDown general manager and holds that role to this day. Aldis has been largely praised by fans for his work as the blue brand's GM, as he has established himself as an authoritative babyface, a far cry from the typical easily-manipulated or conniving heel positions of power in the past.

For as strong of a GM Aldis has been, there is still a desire to see him wrestle. At 37 years old, Aldis is younger than current top stars Cody Rhodes (38), LA Knight (41), and Roman Reigns (38). Beyond that, he joined WWE and put his in-ring career on pause in the middle of his prime, as Aldis was putting on 20+ minute matches on the independent circuit and in pay-per-view main events just less than a year ago.

Will Nick Aldis Wrestle in WWE?

(Photo: WWE)

Nick Aldis is taking a wait-and-see approach to wrestling a WWE match.

"Anything is possible in the WWE. I deeply appreciate all of the fans, who keep me alive in that regard, who want to see me in the ring with this person or that person," Aldis told DailyMail. "Since my interaction with Roman, that started a whole different conversation. I'm just grateful that there's an interest in it. At the same time, I'm fully committed to being the best general manager of all time, so I'll cross that bridge if I come to it."

Aldis is one of the most accomplished in-ring talents of the 21st century. He got his mainstream start in TNA, rising the ranks there to become TNA World Champion. During that reign, Aldis defeated the likes of AJ Styles and Sting. He would eventually depart TNA to join Jeff Jarrett's start-up company Global Force Wrestling where he was immediately positioned as the face of that brand, becoming the inaugural GFW World Champion. When GFW merged with TNA in 2017, Aldis took his talents to the National Wrestling Alliance, where he once again became positioned as the face of the company. He held the NWA Worlds Title on two occasions, including a run of 1,043 days, one of the longest world title reigns in the 21st century up to that point.

His wrestling career has led him to competing at a number of historic venues and events, including the first ALL IN (2018) and the Chase Park Plaza. One event that has escaped Aldis thus far is WrestleMania, and if and when it comes to the UK, Aldis wants to be on that card.

"I will say this, if that if that were to happen – which it will, I'm very confident of that. I don't have any intel on it, but you don't say something like that without there being intention. If that were to happen, I would certainly do everything I could to be a good fit for that show," Aldis said of a UK WrestleMania. "It all comes down to timing and opportunity and what the what the fans want to see if and if the fans want to see it. The opportunity is there and it's good for business. Never say never."