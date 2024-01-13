WWE Fans Giving Nick Aldis His Flowers After Bloodline Confrontation on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown kicked off its season premiere not too long ago, and while the show has added some superstars to the roster and made a few other changes, one of the biggest new additions to the blue brand has been Nick Aldis. Aldis was revealed to be the new General Manager for SmackDown after Adam Pearce was moved exclusively to Monday Night Raw, and while there was talk of disappointment at first regarding not seeing Aldis in the ring, the weeks since have shown the addition to be one of WWE's best in recent memory. The latest shining moment for Aldis came during tonight's SmackDown against the Bloodline, and social media has been giving Aldis his flowers.

Aldis had been active in the ring in Impact Wrestling and NWA before coming to WWE, so when fans first saw him in a GM role it was understandable why they were disappointed. He made a strong impression though in that debut after taking a shot at Dominik Mysterio, and since then he's been a consistent authority presence who isn't getting run over by anyone, including Roman Reigns.

That has led to fans hoping they see him in the ring at some point while also appreciating how great he is in the GM role. Tonight was the latest example, as after The Bloodline messed up another match Aldis went head-to-head with Paul Heyman and put him in his place before putting The Bloodline in a handicap match.

This follows an exchange with Roman Reigns that had Aldis not buckling under the pressure of talking to the Tribal Chief, and in response to their interference last week, Aldis booked Reigns in a Fatal Fourway at the Royal Rumble with his Title on the line. You can check out all of the praise Aldis is getting on the next slide.

What have you thought of Aldis' run in WWE so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!