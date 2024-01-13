WWE Fans Giving Nick Aldis His Flowers After Bloodline Confrontation on SmackDown
Nick Aldis is getting his flowers from WWE fans after his latest confrontation with The Bloodline on SmackDown
WWE SmackDown kicked off its season premiere not too long ago, and while the show has added some superstars to the roster and made a few other changes, one of the biggest new additions to the blue brand has been Nick Aldis. Aldis was revealed to be the new General Manager for SmackDown after Adam Pearce was moved exclusively to Monday Night Raw, and while there was talk of disappointment at first regarding not seeing Aldis in the ring, the weeks since have shown the addition to be one of WWE's best in recent memory. The latest shining moment for Aldis came during tonight's SmackDown against the Bloodline, and social media has been giving Aldis his flowers.
Aldis had been active in the ring in Impact Wrestling and NWA before coming to WWE, so when fans first saw him in a GM role it was understandable why they were disappointed. He made a strong impression though in that debut after taking a shot at Dominik Mysterio, and since then he's been a consistent authority presence who isn't getting run over by anyone, including Roman Reigns.
NOW THIS IS A #SMACKDOWN MAIN EVENT! 🔥🔥🔥@AJStylesOrg, @RandyOrton & @RealLAKnight vs. @WWERomanReigns, @WWESoloSikoa & Jimmy @WWEUsos!— WWE (@WWE) January 13, 2024
Thank you, @RealNickAldis! pic.twitter.com/QlUCHEUKJ0
That has led to fans hoping they see him in the ring at some point while also appreciating how great he is in the GM role. Tonight was the latest example, as after The Bloodline messed up another match Aldis went head-to-head with Paul Heyman and put him in his place before putting The Bloodline in a handicap match.
This follows an exchange with Roman Reigns that had Aldis not buckling under the pressure of talking to the Tribal Chief, and in response to their interference last week, Aldis booked Reigns in a Fatal Fourway at the Royal Rumble with his Title on the line. You can check out all of the praise Aldis is getting on the next slide.
What have you thought of Aldis' run in WWE so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!
Nick Aldis has honestly been one of WWE’s best hires. #SmackDown— Sean Slate (@slate_s42) January 13, 2024
one of the best decisions of wwe in 2023 was making nick aldis gm pic.twitter.com/q270XDjTA3— nicole (@sethscurlyhair) January 13, 2024
Imma need Nick Aldis to beat up a jobber one of these weeks to really nail the point that he's not to be messed with.— Humble Wrestling (@WrestlingHumble) January 13, 2024
Nick Aldis is really a goated GM.— Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) January 13, 2024
Bro Nick Aldis is such a badass GM Manager.
He’s phenomenal in his role. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Swq1yAAjEZ— Junior (@JuniorYEAH2) January 13, 2024
Someone give nick aldis gm of the year nothing against adam but aldis laying down the law to the bloodline is fucking awesome.— Jevonte ⚔️💫 (@Jtaexixx) January 13, 2024
Nick Aldis ain’t takin no shit from the bloodline 😭 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/2AKEI5FVQg— maine 🌟 (@hbkmainee) January 13, 2024
nick aldis is hands down one of the best gm's ever #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/xqdKe88NBj— lele 𖤐 (@pinkkprints) January 13, 2024