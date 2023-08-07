WWE Is Reportedly Bringing in a Former World Champion Free Agent, But Not to Be a Wrestler

WWE reportedly wants former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, but not as a wrestler. After a tumultuous departure from the National Wrestling Alliance, Aldis recently had a stint in Impact Wrestling where he challenged Alex Shelley for the Impact World Championship, only to come up short at the Slammiversary pay-per-view in mid-July. It was then reported that Aldis was done with the promotion and that WWE had an interest in signing him.

However, PWInsider's latest report states Aldis will be at this week's Monday Night Raw in Minneapolis but that he's getting looked at for a backstage producer role. Why WWE doesn't want Aldis working onscreen as a full-time wrestler is unknown.

Nick Aldis on His Interest in Signing With WWE

Aldis hinted at the idea of joining WWE in an interview with ComicBook back in August 2022 while he was still under contract with the NWA — "When I choose to sign a contract somewhere, that's me making my full commitment to that organization for the time that I'm under contract. To me, that's what being a professional is. So having said that, it's always difficult to talk about having aspirations to move on and to conquer the last big [thing]. For me, there's one major level that I haven't accomplished in the game and everyone knows what that is. I'm not going to deny that that's still something that I think about all the time. I think the difference is that I sort made peace with the idea that it'll happen or it won't."

Were Aldis being brought in to wrestle on Raw, he'd have an immediate story lined up with Cody Rhodes as the pair traded the NWA world title at Rhodes' All In show and the NWA 70th Anniversary event in 2018. Rhodes is fresh off beating Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam and is in need of a new program if WWE isn't putting him back on the path for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship right away.

Do you think WWE is making a mistake by not bringing in Aldis as an active competitor? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

